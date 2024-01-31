Who Is Champai Soren, Jharkhand's New Chief Minister?

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Champai Soren, who is set to be sworn in as Jharkhand Chief Minister, replacing incumbent Hemant Soren, is a senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

A well-known leader among the masses, 67-year-old Champai Soren is a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Seraikela constituency in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan district. Champai Soren is the vice president of JMM, a party founded by Shibu Soren.

Popularly known as 'Jharkhand Tiger' Champai Soren played a crucial role in the movement for the creation of a separate state of Jharkhand. Born in November 1956 at Jilinggora village in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is a matriculate and father of seven children. He is the son of a farmer and is not related to the Hemant Soren family.

Champai Soren is a loyalist of JMM founder Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren, the executive president of JMM. Champai Soren was the Minister for Transport, Schedule Tribe, Schedule Caste and Backward Class Welfare in the Hemant Soren-led government.

He is a four-time MLA from Jharkhand and was first elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in 2005. He was again elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in 2009. In the 2014, Jharkhand elections, voters again reposed faith in Champai Soren as he was re-elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from the Seraikela constituency.

In the 2019 Jharkhand polls, he was elected as the MLA for the fourth time.