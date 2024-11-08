ETV Bharat / bharat

WHO Calls For Health-Centred Climate Action Ahead of COP29

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku (COP29) on November 11 and 12, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is urging a shift away from dependence on fossil fuels and advocating for climate adaptation and resilience that prioritises the well-being of people.

Launching the COP29 special report on climate and health a technical guidance on Healthy Nationally Determined Contributions on Friday, WHO urges world leaders at COP29 to abandon the siloed approach to addressing climate change and health.

It stresses the importance of positioning health at the core of all climate negotiations, strategies, policies and action plans, to save lives and secure healthier futures for present and future generations.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis, which makes prioritising health and well-being in climate action not only a moral and legal imperative, but a strategic opportunity to unlock transformative health benefits for a more just and equitable future,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

He said that COP29 is a crucial opportunity for global leaders to integrate health considerations into strategies for adapting to and mitigating climate change. “WHO is supporting this work with practical guidelines and support for countries,” said Dr Tedros.

Health argument for climate action. Developed by WHO in collaboration with over 100 organisations and 300 experts, the COP29 special report on climate change and health identifies critical policies across three integrated dimensions--people, place and planet--the report outlines key actions aiming to protect all people, particularly the estimated 3.6 billion people, who live in areas, which are most susceptible to climate change.