"Who Benefits From Violence.....": Rakesh Tikait On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Muzaffarnagar: Farmer leader Chaudhary Rakesh Tikait has stirred fresh controversy by his statement on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying the real culprits are not in Pakistan but those benefitting from this bloodshed.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union's (BKU) national spokesperson said, "Who is benefitting from this violence? Who is doing Hindu-Muslim? The answer lies within these people."

Drawing a parallel with the village crimes, Tikait said whenever this is a murder in the village, the police first arrest the person who stands to benefit from the incident. "Similarly, the one benefitting from this violence is not in Pakistan but in India. Why is it not being investigated as to who stand to gain from the violence?" he asked.

Tikait further said that he had gone to Leh-Ladakh on April 22 when the terror attack took place in Pahalgam. "The incident left a severe impact on the tourists. Visitors have decreased a lot. I have talked to the people of Kashmir as well and they have been ruined but nobody is paying attention to the real question", he said.

According to the BKU leader, around three years ago apples from Kashmir were banned and losses were pegged every day. Trucks stuck on highways for 22 days. In Srinagar, there is either fruit or tourism and if it is stopped then they will be ruined, he said.

"Everyone knows who will benefit but nobody is saying anything," Tikait added.