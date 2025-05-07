Meet Colonel Sofiya Qureshi And Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Who Briefed Media On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: In a historic moment, two women officers, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force, led the official press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', India's precision military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Their presence at the press briefing sent a powerful message of strength, professionalism, and the growing role of women in the country's defence forces. Here is a brief about these women officers.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi:

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a decorated officer from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals. She made history in 2016 as the first woman to command an Indian Army training contingent during 'Exercise Force 18', a major multinational military exercise involving ASEAN countries. Among representatives from all participating nations, Qureshi stood out as the only woman commander.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh:

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh is an accomplished helicopter pilot in the Indian Air Force. Her name, meaning 'daughter of the sky', has long symbolised her dream of flying. She began her journey with the National Cadet Corps (NCC), earned an engineering degree, and joined the IAF in 2004 through the 21st Short Service Commission (Women) Flying Pilot Course. In 2019, she received a permanent commission in the flying branch, a major milestone in her career.

With over 2,500 hours of flight time, Wing Commander Singh had piloted Chetak and Cheetah helicopters across some of the most challenging terrains in India, including Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. She has played key roles in disaster relief and rescue missions, including a critical high-altitude rescue in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020.

In 2021, she was part of a tri-services women's expedition to Mount Manirang (21,650 ft), further cementing her place among the top women officers.

Their leadership at the press conference was widely praised, especially in the context of Operation Sindoor's symbolic name, honouring the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack. The presence of two women officers underscored the message of resilience and justice.

Colonel Qureshi detailed the intelligence and targets, while Wing Commander Singh emphasised India's restraint and readiness to counter escalation.