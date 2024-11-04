ETV Bharat / bharat

'Whistle' Symbol To Be Allotted To BVA Following Due Procedure: ECI Tells Bombay HC

The ECI told the Bombay HC that the 'whistle' symbol would be allotted to Hitendra Thakur-led BVA for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

'Whistle' Symbol To Be Allotted To BVA Following Due Procedure: ECI Tells Bombay HC
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India told the Bombay High Court on Monday that the 'whistle' symbol would be allotted to Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls following requisite guidelines. The ECI in January this year allotted the 'whistle' symbol to the Janata Dal (United).

A BVA candidate contested the 2024 general polls on the 'whistle' symbol from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat as the JD(U) did not have a candidate. A division bench of Justices Somasekhar Sundaresan and Arif Doctor was on Monday hearing a petition by the BVA for allotting the symbol to the party.

During the hearing before the court, the ECI submitted a letter received from the JD(U) informing the poll body about its decision to not contest the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Thus, the party was surrendering the 'whistle' symbol allotted to it by virtue of an order dated January 30, 2024, the JD(U) said in the letter.

The ECI told the court that since the petitioner (BVA) had applied for the 'whistle' symbol, the same would be allotted to the party "by following the procedure laid down in the requisite rules/guidelines". Following the poll body's submission, the bench disposed of BVA's petition.

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India told the Bombay High Court on Monday that the 'whistle' symbol would be allotted to Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls following requisite guidelines. The ECI in January this year allotted the 'whistle' symbol to the Janata Dal (United).

A BVA candidate contested the 2024 general polls on the 'whistle' symbol from Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha seat as the JD(U) did not have a candidate. A division bench of Justices Somasekhar Sundaresan and Arif Doctor was on Monday hearing a petition by the BVA for allotting the symbol to the party.

During the hearing before the court, the ECI submitted a letter received from the JD(U) informing the poll body about its decision to not contest the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. Thus, the party was surrendering the 'whistle' symbol allotted to it by virtue of an order dated January 30, 2024, the JD(U) said in the letter.

The ECI told the court that since the petitioner (BVA) had applied for the 'whistle' symbol, the same would be allotted to the party "by following the procedure laid down in the requisite rules/guidelines". Following the poll body's submission, the bench disposed of BVA's petition.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSIONECIBOMBAY HCECI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.