'Whispers Of Faith, Echoes Of Fear': Kashmir Court Convicts Self-Styled Healer For Sexual Abuse

Srinagar: Self-styled spiritual healer Aijaz Sheikh was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh for repeatedly sexually abusing two victims over a decade.
Advocate Ayshia Zahgeer, counsel for the victims, told the reporters that Sheikh was convicted on Monday after arguments on the quantum of the sentence were reserved.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sopore Mir Wajahat sentenced Sheikh to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for each victim, with the sentences to run consecutively. He will serve 14 years and pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to each victim.
The court directed Rs 45,000 to be deposited as compensation and granted the victims the liberty to seek further restitution through appropriate legal forums.
The Case and Conviction
After a nine-year trial, CJM Sopore convicted Sheikh in a case registered in 2016 under FIR No. 22/2016 U/S 377 of the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Police Station Bomai. The complaint was lodged by the father of one of the victims, who alleged that his son had been subjected to "unnatural sexual assault" by Sheikh, also known as Aijaz Molvi of Mundji village. In a 125-page judgment, CJM Mir Wajahat made several significant observations while delivering the verdict.
Key Observations by the Court
1. Credibility of Victim Testimonies
The court found the victims' testimonies to be consistent, credible, and unshaken despite rigorous cross-examination.
"The prosecution presented twelve witnesses, including victims, their parents, independent corroborative witnesses, and the investigating officer. The victims consistently detailed the acts of sexual abuse," the judgment noted.
Each victim described a similar modus operandi: the accused invited them for religious healing, isolated them, and then engaged in unnatural sexual acts. The court rejected the accused’s claim that financial enmity motivated the allegations, stating that multiple victims independently corroborated each other’s accounts, revealing a systematic pattern of abuse.
2. Delay in Lodging the FIR
The defence argued that the four-year delay (2012-2016) in filing the FIR cast doubt on the allegations. However, the court ruled that delays in reporting sexual offences are common due to trauma, fear, and social stigma.
Citing legal precedents, including the State of Himachal Pradesh vs. Prem Singh (2009) and the State of Punjab vs. Gurmit Singh (1996), the judgement stated that victims, especially minors, often hesitate to report abuse due to fear and psychological distress.
The judgment explained: The accused, a religious leader, used supernatural threats (Jinns) to intimidate the victims. Victims feared ostracization and disbelief in their conservative community.
The first victim disclosed the abuse only after persistent questioning by his father, leading to the FIR. Other victims came forward later, confirming a pattern of fear-driven silence.
"The court categorically rejects the defence's claim that the delay suggests fabrication. The delay reinforces the extent of coercion and fear the victims face rather than casting doubt on their credibility," the judgment stated.
3. Legal Justification for Joint Trial
The court ruled that a joint trial was legally justified under Section 223 of the J&K CrPC, as the offences formed a continuous pattern of criminal conduct. However, separate FIRs were required for other victims whose cases did not share a strong transactional nexus with the main case.
4. Absence of Medical Evidence
The defence contended that the lack of forensic or medical evidence weakened the case. However, the court ruled that in cases of prolonged sexual abuse, medical evidence is not always conclusive and is not required if victim testimony is credible.
Citing State of H.P. vs. Sanjay Kumar (2017), the court held that victim testimony alone is sufficient for conviction if found credible.
5. Conviction and Sentencing
The court found the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Sheikh was convicted under Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code for committing unnatural offences against PW3 and PW8.
"The accused, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, is convicted under Section 377 RPC for committing unnatural offences against PW3 and PW8. He subjected them to persistent acts of brutality over the years, manipulating their trust under the guise of offering blessings," the court ruled.
It further stated, "The victims courageously recounted their suffering. Their testimonies remain unwaveringly consistent. This judgment refrains from extensive elaboration solely to uphold the sanctity of the impending investigation into other potential victims."
6. Orders and Directives
The court directed the Superintendent of Police, Sopore, to register separate FIRs concerning other potential victims and ensure their cases are adjudicated separately. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) was instructed to provide immediate legal aid and submit a compliance report within 90 days.
7. 'Whispers of Faith, Echoes of Fear' – The Poem by CJM Mir Wajahat
CJM Mir Wajahat concluded the judgment with a poignant poem reflecting the case's emotional and psychological depth.
Whispers of Faith, Echoes of Fear
He stood adorned in robes of light,
A shepherd sworn to guide the night.
With whispered prayers and sacred hands,
He sowed the faith in shifting sands.
A child approached with eyes so wide,
Seeking solace, safe inside.
But shadows stretched behind the glow,
Where whispered words turned cold as snow.
"Fear the Jinn, but trust in me,
I hold the key, I set you free.”
Yet chains were forged in holy guise,
Where trust was lost in silent cries.
A touch, a word, a hollow stare,
The scent of faith laced with despair.
A promise spun in webs unseen,
A nightmare veiled in what had been.
Years will pass, the wounds remain,
The echoes whisper through the pain.
For what was torn can’t just repair,
A soul once bound floats in the air.
But truth will rise, the stars will call,
No shadow stands where justice falls.
And though the scars may never fade,
The dawn will break—unafraid. (Mir)