'Whispers Of Faith, Echoes Of Fear': Kashmir Court Convicts Self-Styled Healer For Sexual Abuse

Srinagar: Self-styled spiritual healer Aijaz Sheikh was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 1 lakh for repeatedly sexually abusing two victims over a decade.

Advocate Ayshia Zahgeer, counsel for the victims, told the reporters that Sheikh was convicted on Monday after arguments on the quantum of the sentence were reserved.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sopore Mir Wajahat sentenced Sheikh to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for each victim, with the sentences to run consecutively. He will serve 14 years and pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to each victim.

The court directed Rs 45,000 to be deposited as compensation and granted the victims the liberty to seek further restitution through appropriate legal forums.

The Case and Conviction

After a nine-year trial, CJM Sopore convicted Sheikh in a case registered in 2016 under FIR No. 22/2016 U/S 377 of the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at Police Station Bomai. The complaint was lodged by the father of one of the victims, who alleged that his son had been subjected to "unnatural sexual assault" by Sheikh, also known as Aijaz Molvi of Mundji village. In a 125-page judgment, CJM Mir Wajahat made several significant observations while delivering the verdict.

Key Observations by the Court

1. Credibility of Victim Testimonies

The court found the victims' testimonies to be consistent, credible, and unshaken despite rigorous cross-examination.

"The prosecution presented twelve witnesses, including victims, their parents, independent corroborative witnesses, and the investigating officer. The victims consistently detailed the acts of sexual abuse," the judgment noted.

Each victim described a similar modus operandi: the accused invited them for religious healing, isolated them, and then engaged in unnatural sexual acts. The court rejected the accused’s claim that financial enmity motivated the allegations, stating that multiple victims independently corroborated each other’s accounts, revealing a systematic pattern of abuse.

2. Delay in Lodging the FIR

The defence argued that the four-year delay (2012-2016) in filing the FIR cast doubt on the allegations. However, the court ruled that delays in reporting sexual offences are common due to trauma, fear, and social stigma.

Citing legal precedents, including the State of Himachal Pradesh vs. Prem Singh (2009) and the State of Punjab vs. Gurmit Singh (1996), the judgement stated that victims, especially minors, often hesitate to report abuse due to fear and psychological distress.

The judgment explained: The accused, a religious leader, used supernatural threats (Jinns) to intimidate the victims. Victims feared ostracization and disbelief in their conservative community.