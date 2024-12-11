ETV Bharat / bharat

‘While Her Body Grows, She Will Remain A Small Baby': SC Enhances Compensation For Woman In Accident Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday enhanced the compensation to a woman with 75 per cent intellectual disability due to a road accident, saying, “effectively, while her body grows, she will remain a small baby”, and added marriage/companionship is an integral part of the natural life of a human being.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan observed that marriage or companionship is an integral part of the natural life of a person.

The bench said the appellant has not only lost her childhood but also her adult life. "Although in the present case the appellant is capable of reproduction, it is near impossible for her to rear children and enjoy the simple pleasures of marital life and companionship," it added.

“The appellant will remain dependent on another person for the rest of her life. Even though her physical age will increase, her mental age will be that of a child studying in the 2nd Standard/Class. Effectively, while her body grows, she will remain a small baby," reamrked the bench.

The bench said the woman was seven at the time of the accident in June, 2009, and according to the medical certificate, she suffers from moderate intellectual disability.

The top court enhanced the compensation to Rs 50.87 lakh. “Faced with such a situation, the family of the appellant must be financially equipped to deal with the medical conditions, current and potential”, said the bench.

The bench delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the woman challenging the November, 2017 order of the Delhi High Court that awarded her Rs 11.51 lakh compensation.