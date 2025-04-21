ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Which Prison He Wants To Go, Will Give A Choice,' SC Raps Govt Official For Disobeying AP HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday criticised an officer for disobeying an order passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and cautioned public officials from assuming that they were above the law. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the officer, challenging an order passed by the division bench of the High Court, refusing to entertain his contempt appeals. The officer is now a deputy collector.

During the hearing, the bench was informed by the petitioner’s counsel that the officer was present in the court. The bench told the counsel to ask the officer in which prison he wanted to go, and added, “There must be some prison at Amaravati or Vijaywada or Tihar. We will give him a choice….”.

The bench made it clear that the officers should not feel that they are above the law. “He was warned by the court once, and despite that, he repeats it”, said the bench. The officer’s counsel requested that the bench show some mercy towards him. The bench, while questioning the officer about the reasons for his defiance of the direction, asked his counsel, on what grounds should it show mercy?

The bench asked, “And how many families have you dis-housed? You took 80 odd policemen along with you and disobeyed the directions of the high court….”. The officer’s counsel said he would lose his job if he is in custody for 48 hours and requested the bench to consider heavy costs against him, and added that he had two minor children.