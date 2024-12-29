ETV Bharat / bharat

Kiribati Will Ring In 2025 First, Samoa Last

On the close heels of Kiribati, Tonga and Chatham Islands from New Zealand mark New Year.

Kiribati, a small island nation made up of 30 islands in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania in the central Pacific Ocean, will be the first nation to ring in 2025.

As 2024 is on the brink of bidding adieu, yielding place to 2025, it's truly fascinating to know which country is the luckiest one to ring in 2025 and which ones are the last in line. Let's explore.

Australia, Europe and North America

It’s 9 pm in Sydney when Kiribati welcomes New Year while the clock strikes 10 am in London on the last day of the year.

The North American cities are way behind the celebrations as it strikes 5 am in New York, 4 am in Chicago, 2 am in Los Angeles and midnight [beginning of December 31] in Honolulu on the Hawaiian island.

The Canadian capital Ottawa and Ontario share an identical time zone with New York City. The local time would be 4 am in Mexico City, Belize City in South America and Chicago.

South America

Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro is 17 hours behind Kiribati in ringing in 2025 as it will be 7 am there. The last country to celebrate New Year is American Samoa, which lies over 2,600 kms northeast of New Zealand and 3,500 kms southwest of Hawaii. The capital city of American Samoa is Pago Pago and the country has a population of about 45,000.

Africa

Many African nations are located almost directly across the globe from the International Date Line. It’s 11 am the day before in the Nigerian City of Lagos when it’s midnight in Kiribati and it’s noontime in the Egyptian city of Cairo on New Year’s Eve.

Asia

Russia, the biggest country in the continent, stretches over 11 time zones and the Chinese city of Shanghai reads 6 pm on the clock when it is midnight in Kiribati. The clock in Karachi, Pakistan strikes 3 pm and 7 pm in Tokyo, Japan at the same time.

