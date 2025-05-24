"Which City Is Your Target?" NIA, ATS Question Terror Suspects Siraj And Sameer

Vizianagaram: Investigators grilled Siraj ur Rehman and Syed Sameer, arrested in a terrorism linked case, about their intended targets. Officials asked if Hyderabad or other major cities were in their sights. Both accused, currently languishing in Visakhapatnam Central Jail, were placed under seven-day custody from Friday with court approval. Early in the day, they were taken to the Police Training College (PTC) in Vizianagaram for interrogation.

Separated into different rooms, Siraj and Sameer faced questioning by district police, Anti-Terrorist Squad and National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers. The inquiry focused on the details outlined in the FIR, including how Siraj, a Vizianagaram native, connected with Hyderabad-based Sameer and the extent of their network.

The accused reportedly answered questions about who promised financial support for bomb making and testing, and what their backup plan was if their mission failed. Investigators resolved to carry out a thorough probe into why Vizianagaram in Uttarandhra was chosen as a site for the bomb test.

Siraj reportedly said that a person contacted him on the phone in response to a comment made under the video speech of Hyderabad Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh. The person reportedly provided him with financial support and met him in Mumbai to provide terrorist training. Siraj seems to have said that he had made a comment against a certain community under the video speech of Hyderabad Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh, and later, he received a message from an unknown number praising him for that comment.

Siraj reportedly told an officer that he received a message "stating that he had responded bravely and well done". Since then, Siraj had been speaking to that person over the phone. He said that after they started talking on the phone, he had received financial assistance from the person on several occasions, and after meeting him in Mumbai, he had taken him to various places and trained him on terrorist attacks.

