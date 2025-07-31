‘Whether Rohingyas Refugees Or Illegal Entrants’, SC To Decide

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the first major issue, which requires examination, in cases regarding Rohingyas is whether they are refugees or illegal entrants.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said once it is decided -- whether they are refugees or illegal entrants -- the other issues might be consequential, and noted the broad issues, which emerged for its consideration in the matter regarding Rohingyas.

The bench observed, "If the Rohingyas are illegal entrants, whether the government of India and the states are obligated to deport them in accordance with law”.

The apex court was hearing a clutch of petitions in connection with Rohingyas in the country. "The first major issue is simple, are they refugees or illegal entrants," Justice Kant observed. "Whether the Rohingyas are entitled to be declared as refugees? If so, what protections, privileges or rights are they entitled to?" the bench said. A counsel said the Rohingyas cannot be detained indefinitely.

Justice Kant said the second issue is if the Rohingyas are not refugees and are illegal entrants, whether the action of the Centre and states in deporting them was justified.

"Even if the Rohingyas have been held to be illegal entrants, can they be detained indefinitely or they are entitled to be released on bail, subject to such conditions as the court may deem fit to be imposed?" the bench asked.

The bench said the other issue raised in the petitions is whether the Rohingyas, who have not been detained and are living in refugee camps, have been provided basic amenities like drinking water, sanitation, and education.

The apex court decided to segregate the petitions in three groups -- one relating to Rohingyas, another not pertaining to the issue of Rohingyas, and one plea that it said pertains to a different matter altogether.

The apex court said the three groups of matters would be determined separately and it would fix those for hearing on consecutive Wednesdays. The apex court hinted that it could lay down principles on those who were found to be illegal entrants and on the question of the State's responsibility to deport them.

The apex court on May 8 had said Rohingyas are foreigners and if they are covered by the Foreigners' Act, they will have to be dealt with as per the Foreigners' Act, which meant if the Rohingya refugees in the country were found to be foreigners , they would have to be deported.

On May 16, the apex court said it is not keen on entertaining beautifully crafted stories regarding the alleged forcible deportation of Rohingya to war zone in Myanmar, rather it would like to see some credible material to substantiate the allegations, and told petitioner’s counsel, “When country is passing through such a difficult time you come out every day with fanciful ideas….”.