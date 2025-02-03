'Whether Manipur CM Has A Role In Stoking Violence:' SC Seeks Govt Forensic Lab Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on leaked audio tapes indicating the alleged involvement of the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the state's ongoing ethnic violence.

The apex court also observed that "the state is gradually limping back to normalcy...". The violence in Manipur has killed more than 200 people and left thousands homeless since it first erupted in May 2023. The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar.

At the beginning of the hearing, the CJI told advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, that the state is gradually limping back to normalcy and the court can keep the matter on hold, and added, “The second issue is that whether the Manipur High Court should hear this matter”.

At this juncture, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that there are no incidents now. Bhushan said these tape recordings which came out established Manipur CM's involvement.

The CJI said Bhushan has only mentioned one recording in the petition. Bhushan contended that he has annexed the transcripts of the tape recordings, and added the transcripts are very serious. Mehta said the FIR was lodged in August and the petition was filed in November 2024, and added, “Whatever they supplied has been sent to CFSL and awaiting their report”. “Whoever has uploaded on their Twitter account, we have approached them also”, said Mehta, adding that the government is waiting for the lab report.

The CJI asked Mehta to examine the transcripts. Mehta said, “the petitioner has some ideological inclination, separatists etc… There are reports filed by your lordships appointed court-committee that these civil society organizations are wanting to keep the pot boiling. Let this not happen”.

The CJI said the court is careful and “in the beginning itself, we said it should not become another issue….but at the same, I do not know the contents of the transcripts and the veracity also”. The CJI told Mehta that the concerned authority has to verify the veracity of the tape recordings, and asked, “When will the FSL report come?”.

The bench was informed that the recordings were sent to the CFSL in November 2024. “Get the report in one month”, the CJI told Mehta. Mehta said he will try and get it. Bhushan said they had sent the recordings to a truth lab, and this lab has far greater expertise and credibility than any CFSL. “Truth labs have been asked by high courts and other courts….their report says yes, these are his (Manipur CM) voice”, said Bhushan.

Justice Kumar said, “93 per cent chances…..”. Bhushan said there are 93 percent chances that is Manipur CM’s voice. “Mr Bhushan, we are not disposing of the matter….”, said the CJI, adding that the court will hear the matter after six weeks.

Bhushan, citing the transcript of the audio clip, said the CM is saying that he allowed the Meitei people to loot the arms from the armoury and he protected them from being arrested, and it was a closed-door meeting of some of the Meiteis. “Unfortunately for him, one person on his phone recorded this whole meeting…”, said Bhushan.

The CJI replied, “Mr Bhushan, let us have the report…we are asking them in six weeks and they will give it”. The bench listed the matter in the week commencing on March 24, 2025, and, in the order, said, “it was pointed out that the audio clips were sent for examination to the central forensics science laboratory (CFSL) and the report will be produced in sealed cover”.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a Kuki organisation seeking a court-monitored investigation into certain clips which allegedly implicated Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for instigating ethnic violence in the state.

On November 8, 2024, Bhushan, representing the petitioner, Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, cited a clip by a whistleblower before a three-judge bench led by then CJI D Y CHnadrachud. Citing the clip, Bhushan said in a conversation, where other officials were there, Manipur Chief Minister appears to be admitting that he fuelled the insurgency, he was the person who allowed arms to be looted, and he has protected the people who looted the arms.