‘Whether Life Sentence Would Mean Entire Natural Life’: SC to Examine

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 9, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea raising a contention with the specification ‘life sentence’ and sought to know whether it would mean the entire life or can it be commuted or remitted by powers under section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with power to suspend or remit sentences.

The Supreme Court consented to consider a plea that raised a dispute with the specification of a "life sentence." The court wanted to know if this meant the sentence would last forever or if it could be suspended or remitted using the authority granted by Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with sentence suspension and remission.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a plea raising a contention with the specification ‘life sentence’ and sought to know whether it would mean the entire life or can be commuted or remitted by powers under Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with power to suspend or remit sentences.

The plea has been filed by one Chandrakant Jha, who is serving a life term after being convicted in three murder cases in which bodies were found outside Tihar jail in the capital in 2006 and 2007, through advocate Rishi Malhotra. A bench of justices Hrishikesh Roy and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued notice to the Delhi government after hearing submissions from Malhotra. Jha’s counsel contended that his client has been convicted for the offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The plea submitted that Section 302 of IPC expressly mentioned two punishments -- one is the punishment of death and the second is imprisonment for life--and it does not mention any other punishment. The plea said if imprisonment for life is construed as natural life, then it violates the fundamental right of a convicted person.

The plea contended that the Delhi High Court had commuted the death sentence awarded to Jha by a trial court and converted it to life imprisonment, but with a rider that the sentence of life imprisonment would mean the full term of life of the petitioner. The plea said that the imposition of imprisonment till natural life for the offence of murder was unconstitutional for the reason that it completely snatches the chance of reformation of an individual and violates remission policy and rules prescribed by state governments.

Read More

  1. SC Refuses Contempt Action Against EC for Insisting on Aadhaar Details for New Voters
  2. ‘Could Preamble Be Amended By Keeping Date Intact’, SC on Deleting Words 'Socialist & Secular'

TAGGED:

Supreme CourtCrPClife sentence

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.