'Where Will She Go Now?': Daughter Of Pakistani Woman Living In Odisha's Berhampur For Last 45 Years After Deportation Notice

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: The family of 63-year-old Rahima Ara is now anxious after Berhampur Police served her a deportation notice following Central government's directive to identify Pakistani nationals and ensure their immediate return in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam. Rahima is among the 12 Pakistani nationals in the state who have been asked to leave India.

Originally hailing from Rawalpindi in Pakistan, Rahima Ara has been living in Bada Masjid area of Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district since 1980 after her marriage to Syed Riyazuddin. Her husband passed away three years ago. When the deportation notice was issued, it was found that Rahima had gone to her eldest daughter's house in Jamshedpur. Her two other daughters, now in Berhampur, seemed visibly concerned over the leave-India notice.

The order of the Superintendent of Police (SP) addressed to Rahima stated, "As per Government of India's decision to revoke all existing valid visas to Pakistani nationals with effect from April 27, 2025, all Pakistani nationals currently residing in India are required to leave the country before the expiry of their visas. As a Pakistani national residing in Bada Masjid area in Berhampur, you are hereby directed to make necessary arrangements for your departure from India on or before April 27, 2025. Please consider this communication as a formal notice. Non-compliance may result in appropriate legal action under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and other relevant provisions of Indian law."

"As per instructions from the Centre, Rahima Ara was issued a notice to return to Pakistan. After it was found that she is now in Jamshedpur, she was served this notice online, and the local SP there was also informed about it," said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M to media.

The senior police official added that further steps would be taken in line with the law and Central government's guidelines.

Meanwhile, Rahima's daughter has appealed to the authorities to allow her mother to stay with them, citing that she has no relatives in Pakistan. "Where will my mother go? She has no one left in Pakistan. She has spent all her life here in Berhampur. If she goes back, it will be life threatening for her. We are scared for her life," urged Urusa Begum, Rahima's youngest daughter, while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Rahima Ara's youngest daughter Urusa Begum (ETV Bharat)

"We will fully cooperate with the police. We request the government to consider their decision. There is no document that mentions duration of her visa but she is very happy here in India. She is receiving all allowance and other government benefits. Please allow her to stay," Urusa pleaded.

Meanwhile, Rahima's brother-in-law Shahid Nisar apprehends that she (Rahima) would be killed if she is sent back to Pakistan. "If we send her back to Pakistan, in every likelihood, she will be killed there because she is an Indian now," he said.

For now, Rahima's family members await a final decision of the government regarding her deportation to Pakistan.