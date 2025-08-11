'Where Is He? Is He Safe?': Sanjay Raut Writes To Amit Shah About Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar is 'missing' and attempts to reach him since July 21, the day he resigned from the post, have been unsuccessful, claims Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, who has now written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to know the whereabouts of the former VP.

Raut, in the letter he wrote to Shah and shared on X on Monday, wrote: "There has been no information about the whereabouts of our (former) vice president. What is his current location? How is his health? There is no clarity on these matters. Some members of the Rajya Sabha attempted to contact him but were unsuccessful," Raut said in his letter dated August 10.

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, a development which came as a surprise for many.

Raut said rumours are circulating in Delhi that Dhankhar has been confined to his residence and is reportedly not safe. "There has been no communication with him or his staff, which is a matter of grave concern," he said.

"What exactly has happened to our (former) vice president? Where is he? How is his health? Is he safe? The nation deserves to know the truth about these questions," he said.

Last week, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray asked about Dhankhar's whereabouts. "Where is the former vice president now? This is the issue that should be discussed," he said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said some of his colleagues from the Upper House are considering filing a writ petition of Habeas Corpus in the Supreme Court as they are genuinely worried about Dhankhar.

"Before knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court, I thought it to be prudent to seek this information from you. I hope you will understand my sentiments and provide genuine information regarding Shri. Dhankhar's current whereabouts and his safety and health," Raut said.