"Where Did Pawan Kalyan's Party MP Go?" Abstained From Participating In Delimitation Meeting

Chennai: Jana Sena Party MP Uday Srinivas, who arrived in Chennai on March 21 evening to attend the Southern States Joint Action Committee meeting, unexpectedly abstained from participating. His absence has sparked political discussions, as Jana Sena is part of the BJP alliance.

The meeting, convened under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, aimed to insist on fair constituency delimitation. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party had earlier extended its support, and DMK Rajya Sabha members Wilson and Kirirajan welcomed Uday Srinivas at Chennai airport upon his arrival.

The Joint Action Committee meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on March 22, with the participation of several state leaders. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that an all-party gathering was held on March 5, where it was decided to form a Joint Action Group to unite states affected by population-based constituency delimitation. Invitations were sent to various state Chief Ministers and political party leaders, many of whom promised to attend.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had earlier supported the meeting, with his Jana Sena Party, which is part of the BJP alliance, backing the discussions. Jana Sena MP Uday Srinivas arrived in Chennai to participate on behalf of the party but later skipped the meeting, sparking political discussions.

