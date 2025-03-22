ETV Bharat / bharat

"Where Did Pawan Kalyan's Party MP Go?" Abstained From Participating In Delimitation Meeting

Jana Sena MP Uday Srinivas arrived in Chennai on March 21 for the Southern States Joint Action Committee meeting, but unexpectedly abstained, sparking political discussions.

ss
DMK Rajya Sabha MPs Wilson and Kirirajan welcome Jana Sena MP Uday Srinivas at Chennai airport on Friday. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

Chennai: Jana Sena Party MP Uday Srinivas, who arrived in Chennai on March 21 evening to attend the Southern States Joint Action Committee meeting, unexpectedly abstained from participating. His absence has sparked political discussions, as Jana Sena is part of the BJP alliance.

The meeting, convened under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, aimed to insist on fair constituency delimitation. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party had earlier extended its support, and DMK Rajya Sabha members Wilson and Kirirajan welcomed Uday Srinivas at Chennai airport upon his arrival.

The Joint Action Committee meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on March 22, with the participation of several state leaders. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that an all-party gathering was held on March 5, where it was decided to form a Joint Action Group to unite states affected by population-based constituency delimitation. Invitations were sent to various state Chief Ministers and political party leaders, many of whom promised to attend.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had earlier supported the meeting, with his Jana Sena Party, which is part of the BJP alliance, backing the discussions. Jana Sena MP Uday Srinivas arrived in Chennai to participate on behalf of the party but later skipped the meeting, sparking political discussions.

Read more: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Opposes Population-Based Delimitation, Calls For Fair Representation

Chennai: Jana Sena Party MP Uday Srinivas, who arrived in Chennai on March 21 evening to attend the Southern States Joint Action Committee meeting, unexpectedly abstained from participating. His absence has sparked political discussions, as Jana Sena is part of the BJP alliance.

The meeting, convened under the chairmanship of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, aimed to insist on fair constituency delimitation. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party had earlier extended its support, and DMK Rajya Sabha members Wilson and Kirirajan welcomed Uday Srinivas at Chennai airport upon his arrival.

The Joint Action Committee meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on March 22, with the participation of several state leaders. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended the meeting.

It may be recalled that an all-party gathering was held on March 5, where it was decided to form a Joint Action Group to unite states affected by population-based constituency delimitation. Invitations were sent to various state Chief Ministers and political party leaders, many of whom promised to attend.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had earlier supported the meeting, with his Jana Sena Party, which is part of the BJP alliance, backing the discussions. Jana Sena MP Uday Srinivas arrived in Chennai to participate on behalf of the party but later skipped the meeting, sparking political discussions.

Read more: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao Opposes Population-Based Delimitation, Calls For Fair Representation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELIMITATION MEETING IN CHENNAITAMIL NADU CM STALINOPPN PARTIES CMS PRESENTPAWAN KALYAN PARTY MP ABSTAINEDSOUTHERN STATES JAC MEETING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.