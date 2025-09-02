When Women Become Bankers Of Their Own Destiny

ETV Bharat / bharat

Anantapur: Around 8,500 women in Andhra Pradesh have scripted a success story in micro finance. What started as a small step in savings has grown into a powerful example of women-led financial independence.

Groups of women who once struggled to access even small loans from formal banking institutions have now set up their own financial institution, along with a mutual savings and credit association that functions like any other bank.

Around 8,500 women who are a part of the initiative manage deposits, sanction loans and share profits. Together, they have achieved an annual turnover of Rs 8 crore and earned a profit of Rs 45 lakh while proving that collective strength can turn into economic transformation.

The Rural Development Trust (RDT), which has been active in Anantapur for decades, encouraged these women to form savings groups that, over a period of time, attracted more than 20,000 members with the savings touching Rs 45 crore.

But since the interest rates offered were minimal, the benefits were not in line with the women’s potential.

This led RDT Women’s Wing President Vishala Ferrer to intervene. Inspired by women-led financial models in Orvakallu, Tirupati and Kurnool, she envisioned a system where women would themselves manage financial transactions and distribute profits.

It was in 2023 that Sri Vishala Ferrer Women’s Mutual Aid Cooperative Savings and Credit Society came into existence in Kuderu.

Encouraged by its success, similar societies were launched across Kalyanadurgam, Kambadur, Narpala, Shettur, Vajrakarur, Raptadu, Battalapalli and Nallamada mandals in Sri Sathyasai district.

Instituted under the Societies Registration Act of 1915, each unit is run by a governing body with five executive members and a board of directors that has 15 members.