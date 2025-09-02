When Women Become Bankers Of Their Own Destiny

Anantapur: Around 8,500 women in Andhra Pradesh have scripted a success story in micro finance. What started as a small step in savings has grown into a powerful example of women-led financial independence.
Groups of women who once struggled to access even small loans from formal banking institutions have now set up their own financial institution, along with a mutual savings and credit association that functions like any other bank.
Around 8,500 women who are a part of the initiative manage deposits, sanction loans and share profits. Together, they have achieved an annual turnover of Rs 8 crore and earned a profit of Rs 45 lakh while proving that collective strength can turn into economic transformation.
The Rural Development Trust (RDT), which has been active in Anantapur for decades, encouraged these women to form savings groups that, over a period of time, attracted more than 20,000 members with the savings touching Rs 45 crore.
But since the interest rates offered were minimal, the benefits were not in line with the women’s potential.
This led RDT Women’s Wing President Vishala Ferrer to intervene. Inspired by women-led financial models in Orvakallu, Tirupati and Kurnool, she envisioned a system where women would themselves manage financial transactions and distribute profits.
It was in 2023 that Sri Vishala Ferrer Women’s Mutual Aid Cooperative Savings and Credit Society came into existence in Kuderu.
Encouraged by its success, similar societies were launched across Kalyanadurgam, Kambadur, Narpala, Shettur, Vajrakarur, Raptadu, Battalapalli and Nallamada mandals in Sri Sathyasai district.
Instituted under the Societies Registration Act of 1915, each unit is run by a governing body with five executive members and a board of directors that has 15 members.
Women join these societies by paying a membership fee of Rs 50 to Rs 100. They then buy a share worth Rs 500, with a maximum of 10 shares allowed to each one of them.
Based on the savings and shares, these women can avail loans up to three times their investment without security at a nominal interest of 1.50% while the savings fetch an interest of 50 paise per Rs 100.
The societies are run through monthly meetings and annual audits that ensure transparency. At the end of each year, 20% of profits are distributed as dividends.
These societies also offer an insurance cover where the members are protected by paying Rs 500 on a loan of Rs 25,000. In case of the borrower’s accidental death, the loan is cleared through insurance, safeguarding the community from financial burden.
Thousands of women, ranging from small business owners to daily wage earners, have found financial stability through these cooperative banks. Their model is now drawing the attention of visitors from neighbouring Telangana and Maharashtra who have been praising the discipline and efficiency of these women-led institutions.
From being borrowers at the mercy of others, these women have now become bankers of their own destiny. Theirs is a story of dignity, empowerment and a collective journey towards equality.
Also Read
Tadipatri's Pensioners Redefine Retirement, A Second Innings of Service To The Needy
Jharkhand’s Environment Lover Aims To Develop Ranchi As Kalpataru City