When Will You Provide Evidence To CID: Rahul To CEC On Aland Vote 'Fraud'

Gandhi referred to media reports that the EC has rolled out a new 'e-sign' feature that requires Aadhar-based verification for addition or deletion of votes.

File photo of Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the EC has put a lock on "vote theft" only after he raised the matter, and asked Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar when he would provide evidence to the Karnataka CID on the "deletion" of votes in Aland.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha was referring to media reports that the EC has rolled out a new 'e-sign' feature that requires Aadhar-based verification for addition or deletion of votes.

"Gyanesh ji, we caught the theft and only then did you remember to put a lock - now we'll catch the thieves too.

"So tell us, when are you going to give the evidence to CID?" Gandhi asked in a post on X.

Gandhi had earlier claimed that several votes were sought to be cancelled in the Aland assembly constituency in Karnataka, following which the state CID registered an FIR and is now probing the "vote-theft".

In a press conference earlier, he had claimed that several votes were sought to be deleted in Aland allegedly through a software, but the CID found that out and prevented the poll "fraud".

Gandhi had urged the CEC to provide details of those behind the "vote fraud" for the CID to find out those behind it. EC officials, however, said the verification system is not a reaction to the Aland assembly constituency row as pointed out by Gandhi.

