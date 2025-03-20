ETV Bharat / bharat

'When Will Women In Delhi Receive Rs 2,500 Monthly Honorarium', Atishi Questions BJP

The BJP government has approved Rs 5,100 crore for providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women from poor families in Delhi.

'When Will Women In Delhi Receive Rs 2,500 Monthly Honorarium', Atishi Questions BJP
File photo of Senior AAP leader Atishi (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Thursday sought to know when will women in Delhi receive the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna as promised by the ruling BJP in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who's the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, wondered if the BJP government will provide Rs 2,500 to nearly 48 lakh women in the capital aged above 18 years, or restrict the benefit to less than 1 per cent of the figure by putting in various riders.

Claiming that the BJP government formed a committee 12 days ago, which is yet to do anything, the former Delhi chief minister asked when will registration for the scheme begin and money be credited to the accounts of the beneficiary women.

The BJP government has approved Rs 5,100 crore for providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women from poor families in Delhi.

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been formed to oversee the implementation of the scheme, which was a key election promise of the saffron party ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls.

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Thursday sought to know when will women in Delhi receive the Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna as promised by the ruling BJP in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi, who's the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, wondered if the BJP government will provide Rs 2,500 to nearly 48 lakh women in the capital aged above 18 years, or restrict the benefit to less than 1 per cent of the figure by putting in various riders.

Claiming that the BJP government formed a committee 12 days ago, which is yet to do anything, the former Delhi chief minister asked when will registration for the scheme begin and money be credited to the accounts of the beneficiary women.

The BJP government has approved Rs 5,100 crore for providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women from poor families in Delhi.

A committee of ministers headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been formed to oversee the implementation of the scheme, which was a key election promise of the saffron party ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SENIOR AAP LEADER ATISHIWOMEN MONTHLY HONORARIUMATISHI QUESTIONS BJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.