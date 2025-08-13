'When Will The NPAs Be Actually Recovered?' MP Su Venkatesan

Chennai: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan on Wednesday slammed the Centre over loan write-off and recovery initiatives asking when the non-performing assets (NPAs) will actually be recovered.

Demanding the central government to provide accounts with names and amounts since 2014, the CPI-M MP said it will allow the nation to know how "people's savings are being plundered".

Venkatesan, who shared response of Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to question number 2617 on 'loan write-offs and recoveries by banks' given in Rajya Sabha on August 12, took a dig at the Centre for its oft-repeated sentence, "Even after declaring it as a non-performing asset, recovery actions will continue". He asked how many times the government will repeated this "worn-out dialogue".

The MP said that as per details provided by the Union MoS, the recovery rate is only 23 per cent, meaning the "hunt" has not even "crossed a quarter to the well". "The government’s argument is that recovering non-performing assets is an ongoing process. The question is, when will you actually recover it?" he asked.

He said from 2021 to 2025, Rs 18,14,360 crore was declared as non-performing assets in public sector, private sector, and listed commercial banks. Of which, the amount recovered during these five years was only Rs 4,16,205 crore. Thus, the unrecovered amount stands at Rs 13,98,155 crore, which is 23 per cent.

The minister in his response informed about a host of comprehensive measures taken by the government and RBI to recover and reduce NPAs. "...recovery in written-off loans is an ongoing process and banks continue pursuing their recovery actions initiated against borrowers under the various recovery mechanism...", it stated.