'When Will PM Break His Silence?' Congress On Trump's Truce Claims

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly given more than an indication that it was he who brokered a truce between India and Pakistan during the latest armed conflict.

In a series of posts on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tagged a video clip of Trump to say this is the 11th time in 21 days that Modi's "great friend" claimed he had a role to play in the ceasefire between the two neighbours.

"When will the PM speak up?" he asked.

Ramesh earlier said, "This is the 9th time in 20 days, across 3 countries and 3 cities. Donaldbhai keeps repeating the same sequence of events of how he got the 4-Day India-Pakistan war to stop - US intervention and the use of the trade instrument to stop nuclear escalation. The equivalence of India and Pakistan gets reiterated yet again." Trump's Commerce Secretary made exactly the same claims in his submission to the New York-based Court of International Trade on May 23, the Congress leader said.

"But Donaldbhai's friend Mr. Narendra Modi continues to ignore his claims with absolute silence. Why doesn't the PM speak up? "Is President Trump also doing what Mr. Modi does all the time and so well (i.e., lying)? Or is he speaking even 50% truth?" Ramesh said.

The Congress has been urging the government to clarify Trump's claims and object to his hyphenation of India and Pakistan. The government has maintained that issues between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally and without any third-party intervention.