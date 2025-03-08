ETV Bharat / bharat

When Will India Get Its First Woman Chief Justice? Justice BV Nagaratna Leads In Seniority

Mumbai: In an era of gender equality, women have excelled in key roles such as Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister and Governor in India. They have also served as Chief Justices of various High Courts and as Justices of the Supreme Court. However, India has yet to appoint a woman as the Chief Justice of the country.

Justice BV Nagaratna Poised to Become First Woman Chief Justice

Justice BV Nagaratna is likely to become India’s first woman Chief Justice based on the seniority of Supreme Court judges. If appointed, she will serve as the Chief Justice from September 24, 2027, to October 29, 2027.

Nagaratna was appointed as a Supreme Court judge in 2021. Previously, she served as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. Coincidentally, her father, Justice ES Venkataramaiah, also held the position of Chief Justice of India from June 19, 1989, to December 17, 1989.

Father-son successions have occurred in the judiciary. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who served from November 9, 2022, to November 2024, followed in the footsteps of his father, Chief Justice YV Chandrachud, who held the position from February 22, 1978, to July 11, 1985—the longest tenure for a Chief Justice of India.

Women in the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court currently has 32 judges, including two women--Justice BV Nagaratna and Justice Bela Trivedi--since its establishment, only 11 women have been appointed as Supreme Court judges.

Justice M Fatima Biwi became the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, serving from October 6, 1989, to April 29, 1992. She was followed by: