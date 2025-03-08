When Will India Get Its First Woman Chief Justice? Justice BV Nagaratna Leads In Seniority

Mumbai: In an era of gender equality, women have excelled in key roles such as Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister and Governor in India. They have also served as Chief Justices of various High Courts and as Justices of the Supreme Court. However, India has yet to appoint a woman as the Chief Justice of the country.
Justice BV Nagaratna Poised to Become First Woman Chief Justice
Justice BV Nagaratna is likely to become India’s first woman Chief Justice based on the seniority of Supreme Court judges. If appointed, she will serve as the Chief Justice from September 24, 2027, to October 29, 2027.
Nagaratna was appointed as a Supreme Court judge in 2021. Previously, she served as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. Coincidentally, her father, Justice ES Venkataramaiah, also held the position of Chief Justice of India from June 19, 1989, to December 17, 1989.
Father-son successions have occurred in the judiciary. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who served from November 9, 2022, to November 2024, followed in the footsteps of his father, Chief Justice YV Chandrachud, who held the position from February 22, 1978, to July 11, 1985—the longest tenure for a Chief Justice of India.
Women in the Supreme Court
The Supreme Court currently has 32 judges, including two women--Justice BV Nagaratna and Justice Bela Trivedi--since its establishment, only 11 women have been appointed as Supreme Court judges.
Justice M Fatima Biwi became the first woman judge of the Supreme Court, serving from October 6, 1989, to April 29, 1992. She was followed by:
- Justice Sujata Manohar (November 8, 1994 – July 27, 1999)
- Justice Ruma Pal (January 28, 2000 – June 3, 2006)
- Justice Gyan Sudha Misra (April 30, 2010 – April 27, 2014)
- Justice Ranjana Desai (September 13, 2011 – October 29, 2014)
- Justice R. Banumathi (August 13, 2014 – July 19, 2020)
- Justice Indu Malhotra (April 27, 2018 – March 13, 2021)
- Justice Indira Banerjee (August 7, 2018 – September 23, 2022)
- Justice Hima Kohli (August 31, 2021 – August 30, 2024)
Women Chief Justices of the Bombay High Court
Only two women have served as Chief Justices of the Bombay High Court
- Justice Sujata Manohar assumed office on January 5, 1994, before becoming Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on April 21, 1994, and later a Supreme Court judge on November 8, 1994. Her father, KT Desai, was Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.
- Justice Dr Manjula Chellur became Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on August 22, 2016, after serving as the first woman Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court in August 2014.
Women Judges in the Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court currently has 66 judges, including 11 women
- Justice Revati Mohite Dere
- Justice Bharati Dangre
- Justice V.V. Kankanwadi
- Justice M.S. Jabalkar
- Justice Urmila Joshi Phalke
- Justice Sharmila Deshmukh
- Justice Gauri Godse
- Justice Dr. Neela Gokhale
- Justice Vrushali Joshi
- Justice Manjusha Deshpande
- Justice Nivedita Mehta
Many women judges have made invaluable contributions to the Bombay High Court, including Sujata Manohar, KK Bam, Dr PD Upasani, Dr Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi, Mridula Bhatkar, Swapna Joshi, Ranjana Desai, Nishita Mhatre, RP Sondurbaldota, Vasanti Naik, VK Tahilramani, Pushpa Ganediwala, Sandhya Jadhav and Anuja Prabhudesai.
"Merit Should Be the Primary Selection Criteria"
Supreme Court advocate Dr Anita Bafna emphasised the importance of merit-based selection, stating: "Delivering justice is a critical responsibility that impacts lives. While increasing the number of women in the judiciary is important, selection should be based on merit. There are many talented women in the legal field, who deserve opportunities, and their numbers will continue to grow."
