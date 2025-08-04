When Shibu Soren Lost His First 'Mukhiya' Election In Barlanga

Ranchi: Shibu Soren was not always the mass leader he would become later in his life and had his own low-key moments in the process to become Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder and face of the statehood movement.

Former Chief Minister and 'Dishom Guru' passed away on Monday after a brief period of illness at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister announced.

Shibu Soren had an illustrious political career spanning over four decades getting elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and Rajya Sabha for two terms. But Shibu Soren's initial political life was not always easy.

Soren's first attempt in politics was for the post of Mukhiya, which he lost. He later got a chance to contest assembly elections twice from different constituencies, but lost both. Soren did not give up and chose Santhal as his political land where he went on to become a hero.

Mukhiya Election In Barlanga

Shibu Soren took his first step in politics by contesting the Mukhiya election of Barlanga Panchayat. However, he lost the election by a small margin of votes. It is said that his rival moneylenders allegedly resorted to rigging in the said election. The defeat sharpened Soren's stance against the moneylenders. As a mark of protest, Soren started getting paddy harvested on the land grabbed by the moneylenders in Barlanga Panchayat. The harvested paddy crop was later distributed among the villagers.

In this Oct. 22, 2000 file photo, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren at a rally, in Ranchi. (PTI)

Defeat In Jaridih Assembly Election

The moneylender system and the Dhankatni movement had made Shibu Soren popular but the political ground was not ready. He contested his first assembly election with the support of Kolhan tribal leader Bagun Sumbri from the Jaridih seat in 1972. Soren fought that election under the banner of Jharkhand Party but lost to Chhatru Mahato of Jan Sangh.

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM co-founder Shibu Soren (ANI)

Disappointment In Tundi

Shibu Soren faced his third political defeat in the Tundi assembly election of 1977. JMM was not registered then and Soren had to contest the election as an independent. The election was being held in the aftermath of the 1975 Emergency. Soren was pitted against Satya Narayan Dudani of the Janata Party.

Soren lost the election again due to a perceived vote split by another candidate Shakti Nath Mahato. Soren blamed his JMM co-founder Binod Bihari Mahato for fielding Shakti Mahato to defeat him.

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM co-founder Shibu Soren (PTI)

A Turnaround In The Land Of Santhals

Disappointed by the defeat in Tundi, Soren turned to the Santhals for a turnaround. It is said that one day, the moneylenders intercepted him near the Barakar river in Dhanbad. To save himself, Soren jumped into the raging river with his bike. Everyone thought that Soren drowned in the river, but he swam and reached the land of Santhals.

Former Jharkhand CM and JMM co-founder Shibu Soren(M) with family (ANI)

The became the talk of the town among the adivasis laying the foundation of his political success in the years to come.