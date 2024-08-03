ETV Bharat / bharat

When Process Becomes Punishment For Litigants, A Cause For Concern, CJI Favours Lok Adalats In SC

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the Lok Adalat held in the Supreme Court was a great learning experience and it was apparent from the mood of the people that they get frustrated with the court procedure and many were keen to escape the routine court process.

The CJI said, "Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se wo koi bhi settlement chahte hain...bs court se dur kara dijiye…yeh sochte hain ki mujhe yahan se door jana hein….(some litigants’ were so troubled and frustrated with the court procedure, process and delays, that they just want a settlement. They just want to escape the court).

The CJI said, “The process is the punishment and that is a cause of concern for all of us judges very often…."The CJI was highlighting the role of Lok Adalats as an alternative dispute redressal mechanism and added that he got tremendous support and cooperation from everyone, including the Bar and the Bench.

Highlighting the purpose of Lok Adalat, the CJI said it is to bring justice to the homes of people. Chandrachud said when the panels for the Lok Adalat were constituted, it was ensured that every panel would consist of two judges and two members of the Bar.

A Lok Adalat is a forum where disputes and cases pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. After a mutually accepted settlement, no appeal is filed against it. The CJI was speaking at the commemoration of the special Lok Adalat week at the Supreme Court.