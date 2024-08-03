When Process Becomes Punishment For Litigants, A Cause For Concern, CJI Favours Lok Adalats In SC

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the Lok Adalat held in the Supreme Court was a great learning experience and it was apparent from the mood of the people that they get frustrated with the court procedure and many were keen to escape the routine court process.
The CJI said, "Log itna trast ho jate hain court ke mamlon se wo koi bhi settlement chahte hain...bs court se dur kara dijiye…yeh sochte hain ki mujhe yahan se door jana hein….(some litigants’ were so troubled and frustrated with the court procedure, process and delays, that they just want a settlement. They just want to escape the court).
The CJI said, “The process is the punishment and that is a cause of concern for all of us judges very often…."The CJI was highlighting the role of Lok Adalats as an alternative dispute redressal mechanism and added that he got tremendous support and cooperation from everyone, including the Bar and the Bench.
Highlighting the purpose of Lok Adalat, the CJI said it is to bring justice to the homes of people. Chandrachud said when the panels for the Lok Adalat were constituted, it was ensured that every panel would consist of two judges and two members of the Bar.
A Lok Adalat is a forum where disputes and cases pending in courts or at the pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. After a mutually accepted settlement, no appeal is filed against it. The CJI was speaking at the commemoration of the special Lok Adalat week at the Supreme Court.
The CJI emphasised that the purpose was to give ownership to the advocates over the institution because this is not an institution, whichonly run by the judges, and this is not the institution of the judges, for the judges, by the judges.
"There is so much that we learn from each other…" the CJI said. He said that initially, the Lok Adalat started with seven benches and by “Thursday we had 13 benches and there was so much work”.
The Supreme Court held the special Lok Adalat till August 3, on the occasion of 75 years of establishment of the apex court, to reduce the pendency of cases. Law Minister Arjun Singh Meghwal was also present on the occasion.
According to a source in the apex court, fourteen thousand cases were selected for the special Lok Adalat, 4,883 were listed and 920 cases were settled.
