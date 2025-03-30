ETV Bharat / bharat

Eid 2025 In India | Explained: Eid-Ul-Fitr, How Muslims Celebrate It, And How Islamic Calendar Works

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is here. While some parts of the world are celebrating it today (March 30), many other countries, including India, which has one of the largest Muslim populations in the world, will observe the day either tomorrow (Monday) or the day after.

The word Eid is another spelling for the Arabic word ʿid’, meaning ‘festival’. And Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr means ‘festival of the breaking of the fast’. As Ramadan, the month of fasting, charity, and spiritual rejuvenation, bids adieu, Eid is an occasion to ponder upon what one did during the month, and thank the Almighty for all the blessings in one’s life.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims offer special prayers in the morning and then meet their loved ones, exchange gifts, pay the younger ones Eidi (a cash gift), and have delightful meals together.

File - Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid (ANI)

They are also supposed to pay a special charity called Sadaqa-tul-Fitr before the Eid prayers. It is a specific amount to be paid for each individual, even if it is an infant born on the same day. The charity is a way to ensure those in society who have limited resources are not left behind.

Understanding the Islamic calendar

As Muslims follow the lunar calendar, the crescent (new moon) determines what date a festival falls. The lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows the Sun.

Islamic months are either 29 or 30 days, with Ramadan being the 9th month of this calendar. The 12 months, in order, are Muharram, Safar, Rabi al-Awwal, Rabi al-Thani, Jumada al-Ula, Jumada al-Akhirah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul-Qadah, and Dhul-Hijjah.

As of today (March 30, 2025), the Islamic calendar date is 29th of Ramadan, 1446 AH. The word AH means Anno Hegirae in Latin or ‘In the year of the Hijrah’. Hijrah refers to the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Madina in the year 622 CE or AH 1. Ramadan is followed by the month of Shawwal. Hence, whenever the Shawwal crescent is sighted, it means that Ramadan is over.