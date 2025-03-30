Eid 2025 In India | Explained: Eid-Ul-Fitr, How Muslims Celebrate It, And How Islamic Calendar Works

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is here. While some parts of the world are celebrating it today (March 30), many other countries, including India, which has one of the largest Muslim populations in the world, will observe the day either tomorrow (Monday) or the day after.
The word Eid is another spelling for the Arabic word ʿid’, meaning ‘festival’. And Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr means ‘festival of the breaking of the fast’. As Ramadan, the month of fasting, charity, and spiritual rejuvenation, bids adieu, Eid is an occasion to ponder upon what one did during the month, and thank the Almighty for all the blessings in one’s life.
On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims offer special prayers in the morning and then meet their loved ones, exchange gifts, pay the younger ones Eidi (a cash gift), and have delightful meals together.
They are also supposed to pay a special charity called Sadaqa-tul-Fitr before the Eid prayers. It is a specific amount to be paid for each individual, even if it is an infant born on the same day. The charity is a way to ensure those in society who have limited resources are not left behind.
Understanding the Islamic calendar
As Muslims follow the lunar calendar, the crescent (new moon) determines what date a festival falls. The lunar calendar is based on the cycles of the moon, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows the Sun.
Islamic months are either 29 or 30 days, with Ramadan being the 9th month of this calendar. The 12 months, in order, are Muharram, Safar, Rabi al-Awwal, Rabi al-Thani, Jumada al-Ula, Jumada al-Akhirah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Dhul-Qadah, and Dhul-Hijjah.
As of today (March 30, 2025), the Islamic calendar date is 29th of Ramadan, 1446 AH. The word AH means Anno Hegirae in Latin or ‘In the year of the Hijrah’. Hijrah refers to the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Madina in the year 622 CE or AH 1. Ramadan is followed by the month of Shawwal. Hence, whenever the Shawwal crescent is sighted, it means that Ramadan is over.
In the case of 2025 or 1146 AH, the last day of Ramadan could either be today (Sunday, March 30) or tomorrow (Monday, March 31). If the Shawwal crescent is spotted this evening, then Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow. If not, then Muslims will fast one more day and celebrate the Eid on Tuesday.
When will Eid be celebrated in India?
As mentioned, it all depends upon the Shawwal moon. If the crescent is sighted today, then Eid will be celebrated in India tomorrow (Monday, March 31). One question that always bothers many is why Saudi Arabia and many other countries celebrate Eid a day before India.
The answer is simple: It all depends upon the crescent and if it is sighted locally, it means the lunar calendar has changed. This sighting of the new moon can vary across regions and time zones and is also dependent on visibility conditions.
How do Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr?
A typical day of Eid-ul-Fitr starts with Fajr, the first of the five mandatory daily prayers Muslims offer throughout the year. Fajr is performed between dawn and sunrise. Thereafter, Muslims are allowed to have breakfast, unlike Ramadan, where they stop eating before dawn.
Between 7 and 10 am on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims offer a special Eid prayer in mosques and Eidgahs (open-air designated spaces for such congregations). They wear new or clean clothes and eat a date or two before leaving home for this prayer. White is the most common colour Muslims choose as it was one of the favourite colours of the Prophet (PBUH). After the prayers are over, Muslims are seen embracing and wishing each other on the occasion.
Women and children also participate in these special prayers, and for them designated spaces are allotted at each venue. In India, Muslims usually cook a sweet dish on the day of Eid. It is usually sewaiyan, a popular dessert made with vermicelli and dryfruits, that is prepared on this day.
This tradition is followed in most states where there is a significant Muslim population, except Jammu and Kashmir, where the community turns to bakery products and their traditional mutton and chicken dishes, served with rice. Children are quite excited on the day as they await their Eidi (cash gift) from the elders. After a sumptuous lunch, families and friends visit each other, exchanging blessings, love and laughter.
Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Eid wishes and messages
Here is a list of new wishes and Eid messages you can choose from for your loved ones.
- Taqabbal Allahu minna wa minkum (May Allah accept good deeds from you and us)
- Eid Mubarak, May Allah fulfill your wishes and accept your fasts.
- Eid Mabrook, May Almighty shower His blessings on you and your loved ones.
- Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak, praying for your well-being and happiness.
- Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Fitr, May this day bring you joy and happiness.
- Eid Mubarak! May the spirit of Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity into your life.
- Wishing you a blessed and joyous Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah’s blessings be upon you.
- Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025! Today is a day for love, forgiveness, and togetherness.