When Govt Can Talk to China, Why Not with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah on BJP-Led Centre

Srinagar: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah said that when the government of India can hold dialogue with China they why doesn't it talk to Pakistan to end terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They (BJP government) holds dialogue with China which has occupied 2000 km of our land and is expanding its occupation, why doesn't it hold dialogue with Pakistan. What is the reason? Dialogue is the only way to resolve it. How long will we live in terrorism. For how long will our people be killed," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar during election campaigning.

The NC president was referring to the statements made by Home Minister Amit Shah in a election rally in Rajouri and Poonch districts during his election campaigning for the BJP candidates for the assembly elections.

Shah had targeted National Conference for suggesting dialogue with Pakistan for ending terrorism in the Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Farooq Abdullah said that Article 370 will be restored by the Supreme Court and they will again knock the doors of the Supreme Court for its restoration.

"The home minister should know that Supreme Court had given three judgments in the past in favour of Article 370. We will again go to the Supreme Court for its restoration," Abdullah said, in reaction to Amit Shah's statement that Article 370 will never be restored.

The senior Abdullah also said that he will not be attending Rahul Gandhi's election rally in Srinagar on Monday as he will be himself in Rajouri.