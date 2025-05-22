When Glamour Meets Culture: Miss World 2025 Contestants Add Charm To Charminar City Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Miss World 2025 contestants who are in Hyderabad, have literally enhanced the charm of the city with their presence. In between the competitions and preparations, the participants are making the most of their free time by exploring the city's historical, spiritual and commercial places. They are also enthusiastically promoting the state's tourism slogan 'Telangana Zaroor Aana', encouraging the global audiences to visit the state.

The prestigious beauty pageant, which kicked off on May 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, is now in its second week, drawing more locals who are eager to catch a glimpse of the international beauties.

In the first week, the contestants from 108 countries were grouped continent-wise: America, Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia-Oceania, and taken on specially planned tours. They visited popular places like Ramoji Film City, Charminar, Lad Bazaar and the Chowmahalla Palace. Needless to say, every participant was left amazed by the city's architecture and cultural heritage.

The contestants also visited the Police Command Control Center, Telangana Secretariat, and T-Hub, where they learned about Telangana’s governance, innovative schemes, law and order, and public safety systems in place.

Glamour Meets Culture As Miss World 2025 Contestants Explore Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Even as the contestants are moving around under tight security, the event has facilitated public involvement too. Those who got passes in advance were able to attend the opening ceremony and sports challenge at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Now, passes are also being issued for the Talent Challenge finale, which is scheduled for Thursday at Shilpakala Vedika. The government has announced that it will throw open two more events for the public. With the finale approaching, excitement among locals has reached zenith, with many desperate to avail passes to be part of this grand celebration.

Visit To Art & Craft Village

The Miss World contestants also toured Shilparamam, the art and crafts village in Hyderabad city. After receiving a traditional welcome from artistes and children, there, they explored different stalls and inquired with interest about the local crafts items on display for sale. The contestants also showed interest asking questions about the rural lifestyle of Telangana. Some tried their hand at pottery, while others learned to make bamboo baskets. The contestants also did a lot of shopping. The beauties were supposed to visit Shilparam last night, but owing to heavy rain, the program was postponed to Thursday morning. After visiting Shilparamam, they all went to Victoria Memorial Home in Kothapet.

Touching Hearts At Hospitals

Making their city tour more meaningful, some contestants visited AIG Hospital and KIMS Hospital, where they spent time with cancer patients, offering encouragement and support. During this visit, they became aware of Hyderabad's growing reputation as a global hub for affordable and advanced healthcare.

The fun part of their city visit was when all participants joined the Tomato Festival at the Exporium on the outskirts. They tasted traditional drinks and dishes, embraching in the local culture. Their presence added glamour to events hosted by jewellery and real estate companies.

For most of the contestants, this is their first visit to India and it has been a heartwarming experience. Miss World America Adrienne expressed that she had fallen in love with India because of its people, the culture, the traditions and plethora of cuisines. With their grace, kindness, and cultural engagement, the Miss World contestants are leaving a beautiful mark on Hyderabad city.