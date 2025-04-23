"When Chanakya HM Was Busy Toppling Govts...": Priyank Kharge Hits Centre Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Hyderabad: Karnataka minister for rural development and panchayati raj, Priyank Kharge, on Wednesday slammed the Centre over Pahalgam terror attack that killed at least 26 civilians, questioning it of intelligence failures.

Taking to his X handle, Kharge addressed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as "so-called Chanakya Home Minister" and national security advisor Ajit Doval as "James Bond Doval".

He said the incident has occurred when Shah was busy in toppling governments, breaking parties and rigging elections and questioned him about the intelligence and surveillance failures.

"When the so-called Chanakya Home Minister is busy toppling governments, breaking parties and rigging elections, this is what happens. Where is the intelligence? Where is the surveillance? Where is James Bond Doval?" he asked.

He alleged that the government had ignored security alerts in both cases of Pahalgam and Pulwama terror attacks. "Whether #pulwama of #pahalgam in both cases, security lapses were flagged beforehand. Both ignored." He also pointed out that in order to save money the Centre has cut over 1.8 lakh Army personnel since Covid.

Hitting out at Shah, he said, "If Manyavar Amit Shah had shown the same interest to monitor foreign threats as he does to snoop on opposition party leaders or making Jay Shah, ICC President, maybe China wouldn’t be squatting on Indian land and maybe this unfortunate attack could’ve been prevented."

He expressed his hope that the media will respond better and more responsibly than it did for Pulwama.

He warned that the Union government will use this tragedy to stir communal tension. "The government will downplay the incident, will underreport the casualties, will definitely use this tragedy to stir communal tension or blame Congress as usual," he wrote.

He even asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the courage to demand Shah's resignation. "Does the PM have the guts to order HM Shah’s resignation? Will the RSS’ aggression be limited only to Vijayadashami Utsav speeches and aggression on minorities and Dalits? Do they have it in them to show the PM the door?"