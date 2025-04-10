ETV Bharat / bharat

When Bengal Votes Out Mamata Banerjee, Infiltration Problem Will Be Solved: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that when the people of West Bengal vote out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and install a BJP government in the state, the issue of illegal immigration will be solved.

Speaking at the 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit', Shah made clear that the coming Bihar assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

When asked about the incidents of illegal infiltration in view of the current political situation in Bangladesh, he said he had a simple suggestion for the people of West Bengal.

"If the people of Bengal vote out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government and bring in a BJP government, the issue will be addressed, and the crime (along the Indo-Bangla border) will stop," he said.

The home minister said Banerjee kept telling everyone that the BSF (which comes under the central government) guards the international border and they should be held responsible.

"My question to her is who made the voter ID cards and Aadhaar (cards) of such infiltrators. All these voter cards are made in the district of North 24 Paraganas," he said.

The INDI Alliance sees a vote bank in them (infiltrators), he said.

Shah claimed the NDA will form the government in Bihar after the assembly elections due to be held later this year with the largest ever numbers.

"Seat sharing will be discussed by our party and the NDA leaders present in Bihar," he said.

Asked who would be the chief minister of Bihar if the NDA wins, Shah said, "Nitish ji is the chief minister, and we are fighting the elections under the leadership of Nitish ji." Shah strongly defended the enactment of the new Waqf Act, saying it will be beneficial for the common Muslims, and he accused the opposition Congress of spreading false propaganda about the law.

Citing the opposition faced by the government when the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was enacted in 2020, the minister said that at that time, the Congress said that the law would lead to the cancellation of the citizenship of Muslims.

"I am publicly challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to inform the country if even one Muslim lost citizenship after the CAA was brought as was claimed by the opposition parties when the Act was being made," he said.

They are responsible for the violence that took place after the law came into existence, he said.