When A German Torpedo Sank Ambedkar's PhD Thesis

New Delhi: Besides sending the whole world into chaos, Germans had an unlikely victim in BR Ambedkar during the First World War. In 1917, aboard the ship, SS Salcette, the young academic had sent on their way a draft of his PhD dissertation and a vast collection of books. A German torpedo sent the works sinking to the bottom of the English Channel.

The incident, part of the folklore featuring the herculean academic efforts of Ambedkar, has now been given new currency in the book 'Becoming Babasaheb: The Life and Times of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (Volume 1)' by Aakash Singh Rathore, published by HarperCollins India.

As it happened, the sinking was hardly enough to throw off stride Ambedkar, who doubled down in his pursuits and went on to win at least two doctorates, and several other honorary ones.

In the summer of 1917, Ambedkar was forced to return to India after his Baroda scholarship expired and the state refused to extend his financial support. He departed from London, a city where he had worked tirelessly for over a year.

He had completed coursework for his MSc at the London School of Economics and was well on his way to a PhD at Columbia University. However, he still had to submit his master's thesis, and his doctoral dissertation too was unfinished. More so, he had only just begun his legal training at Gray's Inn.