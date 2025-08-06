When A Father Violates His Child’s Bodily Integrity, The Betrayal Is Not Only Personal But Institutional: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that incestuous sexual violence committed by a parent is a distinct category of offence that tears through the foundational fabric of familial trust and must invite the severest condemnation in both language and sentence, while upholding a man's punishment for raping his minor daughter.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta, in a judgment delivered on Monday, said: “When a father who is expected to be a shield, a guardian, a moral compass, becomes the source of the most severe violation of a child’s bodily integrity and dignity, the betrayal is not only personal but institutional. The law does not, and cannot, condone such acts under the guise of rehabilitation or reform

The bench said incestuous sexual violence committed by a parent is a distinct category of offence that tears through the foundational fabric of familial trust and must invite the severest condemnation in both language and sentence.

The bench said the home, which should be a sanctuary, cannot be permitted to become a site of unspeakable trauma, and the courts must send a clear signal that such offences will be met with an equally unsparing judicial response.

The bench said to entertain a plea for leniency in a case of this nature would not merely be misplaced, it would constitute a betrayal of the court’s own constitutional duty to protect the vulnerable. “When a child is forced to suffer at the hands of her own father, the law must speak in a voice that is resolute and uncompromising. There can be no mitigation in sentencing for crimes that subvert the very notion of family as a space of security”, said the bench.

The bench said in such exceptional circumstances, it cannot rest content with the imposition of penal consequences alone. “The arc of constitutional justice, particularly under Article 142, extends beyond punishment to encompass rehabilitation, reparation, and the affirmation of human dignity”, it said.

The bench quoted Manusmriti, as saying, “Yatra nāryastu pūjyante ramante tatra devatā, yatraitaastu na pūjyante sarvāstatra aphalā kriyā ." The bench said this verse reflects not merely a cultural principle but a constitutional vision.

The bench said the dignity of women is "non-negotiable" while asking the legal system not to permit repeated intrusion into that dignity under the "guise of misplaced sympathy" or purported "procedural fairness".

The bench further directed Rs 10.50 lakh to be paid to the survivor as compensation under the state of Himachal Pradesh. The apex court delivered the judgment on the appeal of the man against a Himachal Pradesh High Court decision upholding his conviction and sentence under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and Section 506 of IPC.

The bench said such offences deserve severest condemnation and deterrent punishment. The bench said to pardon such depravity under any guise would be a travesty of justice and a betrayal of the child protection mandate embedded in our constitutional and statutory framework.

The bench refused to entertain the man's plea for interim bail. “Our judicial conscience does not permit casual indulgence in a prayer for interim relief of bail where the conviction has been rendered”, said the bench. The bench said entertaining this petition would mean betrayal of the constitutional promise made to every child in the country.

The bench said remotely considering the grant of bail in a case of this nature, after the guilt has been proved and affirmed, would not merely undermine the majesty of the law, it would amount to a betrayal of the constitutional promise made to every child of this country.

“It would be, in the considered view of this Court, a judicial insult to the sanctity of womanhood and a blow to every mother who teaches her child to believe in justice”, said the bench.