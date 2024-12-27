Chandigarh: When alive, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh made light blue turban his essential wear, which not only spoke of his religious identity as a Sikh but denoted something beyond. Widely regarded as the architect of the economy of modern India, he was known for his preference of of the colour.

For years, the choice of this colour generated public curiosity. Singh himself revealed the secret in a speech when he said that the blue turban was a tribute to his alma mater, the University of Cambridge.

During a 2006 event, where he was honoured with a Doctorate of Law, Singh spoke of the connection he shared with the colour. According to him, blue was one of his favourite hues and served as a constant reminder of his time at Cambridge. "The colour light blue is one of my favourites and is often seen on my head. My memories of my days in Cambridge are deep," the former Prime Minister had reminisced then.

Again, the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, the Chancellor of Cambridge University, pointed to Singh's blue turban during the ceremony. "Look at the colour of his turban," the Duke had remarked, leading the audience to clap. During his speech, Singh spoke about the memories he cherished from his days at Cambridge, where his friends affectionately called him “Blue Turban.”

The demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh sent shockwaves across the country and the world as condolences started pouring in from across the spectrum. Singh died at the age of 92 on Thursday. Singh's last rites will be performed at 11 am on Saturday. He will be given a farewell at the Congress headquarters. After the arrival of his one of daughters, who stays abroad, his mortal remains will be consigned to flames.