'What Was Compelling Urgency': SC's Queries For Telangana CS On Tree Felling

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed no activity of any sort except for the protection of trees should be undertaken by the Telangana government on the land parcel next to the University of Hyderabad, and asked the state to explain the "compelling urgency" for clearing a large tree cover.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The bench cautioned if it found lapses on the part of the state, it would take action against the Chief Secretary. Justice Gavai, in a lighter vein, said "chief secretary (of Telangana) will go to a temporary prison constructed on the same spot near the lake...if the chief secretary wants to enjoy the state hospitality, one can't help it….".

The bench made it clear that no steps should be taken by either the Union or state government, which will lead to a reduction of the forest land unless a compensatory land is provided by the government, and put on hold any future activity till further orders. The apex court took suo motu cognisance of the state's tree felling drive in Kancha Gachibowli Forest, and called it a "very serious" matter.

The bench said the report of the registrar judicial of the Telangana High Court as well as photographs sent by him depict an alarming picture.

"Huge numbers of trees are being felled apart from huge machinery being deployed… in the area around 100 acres. The report also records certain peacocks, deer, and birds were also seen in the area, which these are prima facie indication that there existed a forest inhabited by wild animals," said Justice Gavai.

The bench said it also shows that there is a "lake besides the deforested area…in this premise, we find it appropriate to direct the present proceedings to be registered as a suo moto writ petition under the heading of Re: Kancha Gachibowli Forest, State of Telangana. The chief secretary of the state will be one of the respondents. We request the amicus to prepare a proper writ petition".

"We direct the respondent chief secretary of Telangana to answer the following queries: what was compelling urgency to undertake the developmental activities including the removal of trees from the alleged forest area; whether for such development activity the state has obtained the environmental impact assessment certificate; as to whether for felling of trees the requisite permission from the forest authority or any other local statute has been obtained or not…," said Justice Gavai.

A central empowered committee (CEC) was directed to visit the place in question and submit its report prior to April 16, when the matter would be heard again.

"We direct that until further orders, no activity of any sort except the protection of trees already existing shall be undertaken by the state. In case we find any of the directions issued by us are not complied with in letter and spirit, the chief secretary of the state will be personally responsible for the same…," said the bench.

The bench asked the state’s counsel, "Are you having the requisite permission to fell trees?" and added, "Maharashtra is not removing one shrub because of the litigation which is pending here, and the CEC had to undertake an exercise of visiting hundreds of villages in Vidarbha". The counsel said this was never a forest and never declared.

"Forget about the forest. Whether you have taken requisite permission for felling the trees, if the lake is there, it is quite possible the area around would be a catchment area for the lake. And, we would like to remind in one sentence, whosoever high one may be not above the law….," said Justice Gavai.

Students of the University of Hyderabad are protesting against the state government's plans to develop the 400-acre land parcel bordering the university. The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted the hearing in the matter on April 7. On March 2, the high court directed the state government to halt all work on the land parcel for a day till Thursday.