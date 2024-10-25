Explained | What The Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap Entails

New Delhi: A major outcome following the Seventh Intergovernmental Consultations between India and Germany held here Friday was the launch of the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap that is aimed at helping countries across the world in meeting their clean energy objectives in the fight against climate change.
The two sides exchanged a document in this regard following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
"On the front of sustainable development and clean energy, both leaders welcomed the launch of the Green Hydrogen Roadmap which will facilitate production and trade in green hydrogen," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said while addressing a special media briefing here following the talks.
"The German interlocutors mentioned the prospects of India emerging as a major green hydrogen production hub which would then, in turn, benefit the clean energy objectives of a number of partner countries, including Germany," Misri explained.
What is Green hydrogen?
Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by the electrolysis of water, using renewable electricity. Production of green hydrogen causes significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions than the production of grey hydrogen, which is derived from fossil fuels without carbon capture.
The global Green Hydrogen Standard defines green hydrogen as "hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water with 100 per cent or near 100 per cent renewable energy with close to zero greenhouse gas emissions". Green hydrogen is obtained through the use of renewable energies in its production, which makes it a clean, sustainable fuel with a zero pollution index that can be key not only as an energy vector but as a raw material.
What are the uses of green hydrogen?
Green hydrogen's principal purpose is to help limit global warming to 1.5°C, reduce fossil fuel dependence by replacing grey hydrogen, and provide for an expanded set of end-uses in specific economic sectors, sub-sectors and activities. These end-uses may be technically difficult to decarbonise through other means such as electrification with renewable power.
There is potential for green hydrogen to play a significant role in decarbonising energy systems where there are challenges and limitations to replacing fossil fuels with direct use of electricity.
Hydrogen fuel can produce the intense heat required for industrial production of steel, cement, glass, and chemicals, thus contributing to the decarbonisation of industry alongside other technologies, such as electric arc furnaces for steelmaking. However, it is likely to play a larger role in providing industrial feedstock for cleaner production of ammonia and organic chemicals. For example, in steelmaking, hydrogen could function as a clean energy carrier and also as a low-carbon catalyst replacing coal-derived coke
Hydrogen used to decarbonise transportation is likely to find its largest applications in shipping, aviation and to a lesser extent heavy goods vehicles, through the use of hydrogen-derived synthetic fuels such as ammonia and methanol, and fuel cell technology.
Why is India giving so much importance to green hydrogen?
India has set its sight on becoming energy-independent by 2047 and achieving net zero by 2070. To achieve this target, increasing renewable energy use across all economic spheres is central to India’s energy transition. Green hydrogen is considered a promising alternative for enabling this transition.
Hydrogen can be utilised for long-duration storage of renewable energy, replacement of fossil fuels in industry, clean transportation, and potentially also for decentralized power generation, aviation, and marine transport.
In 2023, India launched its National Green Hydrogen Mission, with a vision to make the country a global hub for green hydrogen production. The mission aims to achieve a production capacity of five million metric tonnes of green hydrogen per year by 2030, alongside significant investments in renewable energy infrastructure. With its commitment to this mission, India seeks to cut emissions in industries traditionally dependent on fossil fuels, such as steel, cement, and refining.
India's renewable energy landscape, particularly its solar and wind potential, positions it favourably for green hydrogen production. The country benefits from high levels of sunlight year-round, making solar-powered electrolysis a viable and cost-effective option. As of now, India’s renewable energy capacity is one of the fastest-growing globally, with a goal of 500 GW by 2030. This abundant and expanding renewable base enables India to produce green hydrogen at a relatively lower cost compared to other nations.
What does the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap entail?
According to Misri, the Roadmap is intended largely to guide the efforts of the public sector, the private sector, industries and research institutions on the production, utilisation and storage of green hydrogen.
"As you are aware, we have a National Green Hydrogen Mission that has been launched," he said. "The idea is to develop production facilities in India by capturing electrolysers and eventually substituting the use of traditional fuels in India, especially in the transportation sector, and also to become a hub of green hydrogen manufacturing and export from India in that partnership with Germany."
The launch of the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap is the culmination of two years of wide-ranging stakeholder consultations between both sides. This roadmap was initiated as part of the India-Germany Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) in 2022 and is supported by the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force, which aims to promote joint research, regulatory alignment, and infrastructure development for green hydrogen production and storage.
Key aspects of this collaboration include a strong focus on trade in green hydrogen and its derivatives, such as green ammonia and methanol, both vital to the clean energy transition and potentially lucrative export markets. Additionally, Germany’s advanced expertise in renewable energy technology complements India’s expanding renewable energy base, positioning India as a prospective low-cost green hydrogen producer.
While India launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission to position the country as a leading green hydrogen hub, Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy seeks to further innovation and investment in hydrogen technology.
This agreement is part of a broader Indo-German commitment to decarbonisation under the 2015 Paris Agreement, with Germany pledging 10 billion euros in funding for various green projects in India through 2030, underscoring their shared commitment to climate action and sustainable development goals.
As a joint statement issued following Friday’s Intergovernmental Consultations put it: "The leaders agreed that the Roadmap will help support India’s ambition for production, usage and export of green hydrogen while also contributing to a swifter adoption of green hydrogen as a sustainable source of energy in both countries."