Explained | What The Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap Entails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz greet each other during a joint Press Statement at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: A major outcome following the Seventh Intergovernmental Consultations between India and Germany held here Friday was the launch of the Indo-German Green Hydrogen Roadmap that is aimed at helping countries across the world in meeting their clean energy objectives in the fight against climate change.

The two sides exchanged a document in this regard following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"On the front of sustainable development and clean energy, both leaders welcomed the launch of the Green Hydrogen Roadmap which will facilitate production and trade in green hydrogen," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said while addressing a special media briefing here following the talks.

"The German interlocutors mentioned the prospects of India emerging as a major green hydrogen production hub which would then, in turn, benefit the clean energy objectives of a number of partner countries, including Germany," Misri explained.

What is Green hydrogen?

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by the electrolysis of water, using renewable electricity. Production of green hydrogen causes significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions than the production of grey hydrogen, which is derived from fossil fuels without carbon capture.

The global Green Hydrogen Standard defines green hydrogen as "hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water with 100 per cent or near 100 per cent renewable energy with close to zero greenhouse gas emissions". Green hydrogen is obtained through the use of renewable energies in its production, which makes it a clean, sustainable fuel with a zero pollution index that can be key not only as an energy vector but as a raw material.

What are the uses of green hydrogen?

Green hydrogen's principal purpose is to help limit global warming to 1.5°C, reduce fossil fuel dependence by replacing grey hydrogen, and provide for an expanded set of end-uses in specific economic sectors, sub-sectors and activities. These end-uses may be technically difficult to decarbonise through other means such as electrification with renewable power.

There is potential for green hydrogen to play a significant role in decarbonising energy systems where there are challenges and limitations to replacing fossil fuels with direct use of electricity.

Hydrogen fuel can produce the intense heat required for industrial production of steel, cement, glass, and chemicals, thus contributing to the decarbonisation of industry alongside other technologies, such as electric arc furnaces for steelmaking. However, it is likely to play a larger role in providing industrial feedstock for cleaner production of ammonia and organic chemicals. For example, in steelmaking, hydrogen could function as a clean energy carrier and also as a low-carbon catalyst replacing coal-derived coke

Hydrogen used to decarbonise transportation is likely to find its largest applications in shipping, aviation and to a lesser extent heavy goods vehicles, through the use of hydrogen-derived synthetic fuels such as ammonia and methanol, and fuel cell technology.

Why is India giving so much importance to green hydrogen?