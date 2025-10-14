ETV Bharat / bharat

'What Sort Of Friendship Is This Between Modi-Trump': Cong Jabs PM After US President Praises Munir

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the government over US President Donald Trump's praise for Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, saying what kind of signal is the American leader sending to India, in spite of the PM's "desperate attempts" to ingratiate himself with him.

What sort of friendship is this between Trump and Modi, the opposition party asked, citing instances of Trump's praise for Munir and past meetings between the two. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi keeps calling President Trump his good friend and to be fair the American leader also keeps calling Modi his good friend.

"But what sort of friendship is this? President Trump hosted Field Marshal Asim Munir to an unprecedented lunch in the White House on June 18, 2025. This was the Field Marshal whose inflammatory and communally poisonous remarks provided the backdrop to the Pahalgam terror attacks orchestrated by Pakistan on April 22, 2025," Ramesh said on X.

Then President Trump met with with the Field Marshal a second time in the White House on October 1, 2025, when the Field Marshal presented President Trump with a box of rare earths, he said.

"Now in Egypt yesterday, President Trump calls Asim Munir as 'my favourite Field Marshal' and gives special place to the PM of Pakistan. What kind of signal is President Trump sending to India, in spite of Mr. Modi's desperate attempts to ingratiate himself with the US President?" Ramesh said.

What sort of friendship is this, Ramesh asked. Praising Sharif and Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir, Trump invited the Pakistan prime minister to address the summit of world leaders in Egypt after a ceasefire reached in Gaza ending the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump called Munir, who was not present, as "my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan". Trump on Monday also praised India and Prime Minister Modi without naming him, saying India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top.