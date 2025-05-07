What Could Be Pakistan's Potential Response To 'Operation Sindoor': Defence Experts Weigh In

New Delhi: India's aerial strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday have significantly escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. This development marks a severe deterioration in relations between India and Pakistan and the situation remains volatile with potential for further military actions.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian military launched 24 precise missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting areas like Muridke and Bahawalpur, known for housing the terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This operation resulted in deaths of several terrorists and many injuries.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Col. Shailendra Singh asserted that he does not perceive Pakistan as a particularly astute nation, but if they are wise, they may opt for a symbolic strike and attempt to de-escalate the situation. “Now, regarding India's preparedness, I want to emphasise that whenever a strike is executed, one must be thoroughly prepared for any potential retaliation. The time taken for planning, be it 12 or 14 days, was not spent idly; we were diligently assessing our strategies and ensuring we had robust plans in place to counter any actions they might take and to implement evasive measures accordingly”, he said.

He further said, “It is exceptionally a strike for Pakistan, which they failed to anticipate. Despite their claims of preparedness, they were unable to foresee the strike. It is imminent, and we are equipped to handle it given our level of preparation. Regarding India, for the armed forces, this is a standard operation. It was a task assigned to us, and we have executed it. This strike holds immense value for the 1.4 billion people of our nation. It is a crucial matter concerning that value. We honour this value because when we proclaim, 'Jai Bharat Mata,' we affirm that the integrity of this value will not be compromised. This is what we aimed to demonstrate”.

Col Singh asserted that Pakistan will definitely take action but the magnitude of their response is yet to be determined. “I can assure you that Pakistan will take action and there is no doubt about that. The magnitude of their response remains to be determined. As for us, we can only speculate on what 'big' means for Pakistan and that is for them to decide. We will observe their capabilities, considering their economic situation and the operational status of their weapon systems, including those from China. I leave it to them to make that determination. I do not perceive Pakistan as a particularly astute nation, but if they are wise, they may opt for a symbolic strike and attempt to de-escalate the situation. Now, regarding India's preparedness, I want to emphasise that whenever a strike is executed, one must be thoroughly prepared for any potential retaliation”.

He said that India is fully prepared for any situation and even if Pakistan attempts a counter-strike, it will have to face significant consequences.

Responding to India’s calibrated diplomatic approach, Col Singh said, “Our response and subsequent communication demonstrate our integrity and commitment to not targeting civilians, which is a principle we uphold. It is crucial for the international community to understand that any claims from Pakistan regarding military strikes are unfounded, as we have intentionally avoided escalating the situation into a broader military conflict, aligning with the Prime Minister's stance on terrorism. Throughout this situation, there has been no indication from any military or government officials that we have acted aggressively towards Pakistan”.

The Ministry of Defence's statement following the strike on Pakistan emphasised a measured and precise response, which is significant in light of India's recent actions against Pakistan. Notably, no Pakistani military installations were targeted, showcasing India's careful and non-escalatory strategy. This approach reflects India's commitment to avenging the terrorists without directly engaging the Pakistani military.

In a post on X, the ministry of Defence said, “India has launched #OperationSindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric #PahalgamTerrorAttack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning. Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India’s calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today”.

Meanwhile, Major General Lakhwinder Singh (retired), known for his role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the Kargil War, hailed India for the decisive actions.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he told, ”I commend the military and government for their decisive actions, which were necessary to send a clear message. Any aggression will be met with consequences. Their strategy was well-calibrated, focusing solely on enemy terrorist camps while ensuring the safety of both military personnel and civilians. This thoughtful approach makes us proud as a nation”.

What Pakistan might now do?

Col Singh said that if the Pakistan army was to launch a ground attack, it would escalate the situation to a point where their forces could face severe defeat, given our significant advantage on the ground. It would be illogical for any military personnel to engage in such reckless behavior, he said. "Their only viable strategy appears to be indirect attacks using missiles, drones, rockets, artillery or aircraft that may strike without crossing the border. These options seem to be their only recourse if they wish to avoid catastrophic consequences,” he added.

“I believe Nawaz Sharif clearly advised Shahbaz Sharif against provoking India. It's important to note that in Pakistan, the concept of government is essentially synonymous with the military and there is no other significant authority. The military holds control over the country, as acknowledged by their own citizens. Shahbaz was likely influenced by Nawaz's warning, which he ultimately disregarded”, he pointed out.

Col Singh said that instead of seeking resolutions through the UN or the US, which would likely lead to further humiliation, Pakistan should have opted for a direct communication approach. Shahbaz could have simply reached out to express regret over the situation and promised an investigation, he said.

According to Major General Lakhwinder Singh (retired), India must remain vigilant as a response from Pakistan is being anticipated. "They will not remain passive, especially considering their image in the Muslim world. It is likely they will activate sleeper cells or identify targets to retaliate. The government has executed a commendable plan and it was essential to take action against Pakistan's provocations. We must prepare for their inevitable response, whether through direct military engagement or other means,” he added.

What India tells after the strikes?

Earlier today, in a joint press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The attack in Pahalgam was marked by extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head-shots from close range and in front of their families. Family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of the killing. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining the normalcy returning to Jammu & Kashmir. In particular, it was designed to impact the mainstay of the economy, tourism, with a record 23 million tourists visiting the valley last year. The calculation, presumably, was that harming growth and development in the Union Territory would help keep it backward and create fertile ground for continued cross-border terrorism from Pakistan”, he said.

Misri highlighted that the manner of the attack was also driven by an objective of provoking communal discord, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the nation. It is to the credit of the government and the people of India that these designs were foiled, he had said.

Indian ministers lauded the strikes, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exclaiming, 'Hail to mother India!' and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar stating, 'The world must exhibit zero tolerance towards terrorism.'

The Centre has initiated nationwide civil defence drills in several cities and towns across the country to assess and improve emergency readiness in light of escalating tensions with Pakistan.

How world react to India's strikes?

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump described the conflict as "a shame" and expressed his hope for a swift resolution. China, sharing borders with both the nations, labelled the strikes as "regrettable" and encouraged both parties to prioritise peace and stability.