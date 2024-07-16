Was Vikas Dubey Bitten by Snake 7 Times? Doctors Team Says Victim Suffers from Snake Phobia

Fatehpur : The investigation of the health team in the case of a youth of the district being bitten by a snake seven times in 40 days is completed. The investigation team has made shocking revelations in its report. Along with this, the youth is also advised to get treatment from a psychiatrist by calling him a victim of snake phobia.

During the investigation, the marks formed every time by the snakebite were compared with the marks of other snakebite victims, which were found to be different for the remaining six times except the first time.

Vikas Dubey, the 24-year-old son of Surendra Dwivedi, who runs a tea shop in Saunra village, was bitten by a snake for the first time on June 2. He was admitted to Ram Sanehi Memorial Hospital for treatment. Dr. Jawahar Lal treated Vikas. After this, Vikas complained about being bitten by a snake six more times at an interval of about five to seven days.

On repeated snake bites and getting treatment in the same hospital, the health department decided to investigate the case. A proper team was formed for this. At the same time, the forest department also inspected the hospital and the house to investigate this strange incident.

CMO Dr Rajiv Nayan Giri, SDM Pradeep Raman, Naib Tehsildar City Vijay Prakash Tiwari, Additional CMO Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Dr Rajendra Verma, Dr NK Saxena visited Ramsanehi Nursing Home on Monday and investigated. The details of the treatment method and the medicines applied were seen in the BHT (bed head ticket). The medicines were given based on suspected poisoning. The doctor also gave an anti-snake venom injection to the victim based on symptoms all seven times.

The team compared the snakebite marks of Vikas Dubey and the snakebite victim of Mohankheda. Another patient was present in the ICU of Ramsanehi Nursing Home. His marks were also matched with Vikas's based on photographs. The snakebite marks of Vikas which were found for the first time were similar to the snakebite marks of the second person. But the marks of the other six times were different from the snakebite marks.

The investigation team said that Vikas claimed he had been bitten by a snake seven times, but no one saw the snake even once. In Vikas's statements, he saw the tail once and a five-headed snake once, but no one else saw the snake coming out or biting.

Deputy CMO Dr Rajendra Kumar said that the three-member investigation team went to Ramsanehi Hospital and saw the BST file of Vikas Dubey's treatment. From this, it was revealed that Vikas Dubey has a snake phobia. Right now Vikas Dubey is not in Fatehpur. When Vikas comes to Fatehpur, a psychiatrist will treat him.