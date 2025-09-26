ETV Bharat / bharat

What Is National Security Act? Explaining The Law Behind Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest

Srinagar: Ladakh Police on Friday arrested the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for allegedly “inciting” violence in the Union territory of Ladakh. The arrest comes days after at least four people were killed and over 90 others were injured during demonstrations in Leh.

The law, which is often termed “draconian”, is slapped on a person when he/she is considered to be a “threat to the country’s national security”.

More on NSA

The NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.

In common terminology, the law allows the centre and state governments to detain a person to stop him from acting in any matter prejudicial to national security. It also empowers the governments to arrest the person, preventing him from disrupting public order. This law permits a maximum detention period of 12 months. However, the government may extend this period at its discretion.

Another stringent provision in the NSA allows detention of a person for ten days without being told the charges against him/her.

Historic background of NSA

The NSA was first introduced under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on September 23, 1980. But it actually draws its inspiration from Bengal Regulation III of 1818, which empowered the British government to arrest anyone to maintain public order without any legal recourse for the accused.

Another similar law, the Rowlett Act, was enacted by the British government in 1919. It authorised personnel to put a suspect in confinement without trial.

After India’s independence, the first preventive detention rule, the Preventive Detention Act, was brought under the prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The Act expired on December 31, 1969.