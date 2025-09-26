What Is National Security Act? Explaining The Law Behind Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest
Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest under the stringent NSA triggers fresh debate over the law's colonial roots and misuse against dissenters in India.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh Police on Friday arrested the climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, for allegedly “inciting” violence in the Union territory of Ladakh. The arrest comes days after at least four people were killed and over 90 others were injured during demonstrations in Leh.
The law, which is often termed “draconian”, is slapped on a person when he/she is considered to be a “threat to the country’s national security”.
More on NSA
The NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order.
In common terminology, the law allows the centre and state governments to detain a person to stop him from acting in any matter prejudicial to national security. It also empowers the governments to arrest the person, preventing him from disrupting public order. This law permits a maximum detention period of 12 months. However, the government may extend this period at its discretion.
Another stringent provision in the NSA allows detention of a person for ten days without being told the charges against him/her.
Historic background of NSA
The NSA was first introduced under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on September 23, 1980. But it actually draws its inspiration from Bengal Regulation III of 1818, which empowered the British government to arrest anyone to maintain public order without any legal recourse for the accused.
Another similar law, the Rowlett Act, was enacted by the British government in 1919. It authorised personnel to put a suspect in confinement without trial.
After India’s independence, the first preventive detention rule, the Preventive Detention Act, was brought under the prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. The Act expired on December 31, 1969.
Why is the NSA termed 'draconian'?
Under normal circumstances, when a person is arrested, he/she get some legal rights under the Indian Constitution, like he/she should be informed of the reason for the arrest.
Under Section 50 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the person arrested has to be informed. But, under the NSA, the person can be held up to ten days without being informed of the reason.
The NSA also exempts authorities from producing the detained person before a court within 24 hours, as is guaranteed under sections 56 and 76 of the CrPC.
The detained persons are also prevented from seeking legal advice from a legal practitioner under this law.
Famous NSA cases in past
Although there is no data available for the number of people slapped with the NSA to date, media reports suggest that some activists and protesters have faced this stringent law.
In February 2020, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government detained a paediatrician, Dr Kafeel Kunder, under the NSA immediately after the Aligarh court granted him bail for a speech in which he criticised the government.
Similarly, the NSA has been invoked in several controversial cases across India since 2020. The law was used against Congress councillor Anwar Qadri in a ‘Love Jihad’ case in Madhya Pradesh and during communal violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh.
In Punjab, MP Amritpal Singh and nine associates have been jailed under the NSA since 2023. In Madhya Pradesh, it was also invoked for cow slaughter and violence during a cricket celebration rally.
Read More