What Is The Connection Between RSS And Gudi Padwa?

Nagpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Smriti (RSS) Mandir in Nagour on Sunday, March 30, which is Gudi Padwa - the Hindu New Year.

Modi will be the second Prime Minister to visit the Smriti Mandir, which is located in the Reshimbaug area of Nagpur. The PM is visiting the Smriti Mandir as RSS is celebrating 100 years.

The RSS and Gudi Padwa have a special connection. As per the Hindu calendar, the birth anniversary of RSS founder late Dr Keshar Baliram Hedgewar falls on Gudi Padwa. And so Gudi Padwa is important for the RSS. Dr Hedgewar believed that RSS will not worship individuals but will worship the flag of the organisation, informed Dilip Deodhar, who has studied the RSS.

The RSS celebrates six festivals in a year and among them is Gudi Padwa. The PM himself is an RSS Swayamsevak and before becoming the Prime Minister, he had visited the RSS headquarters and Smriti Mandir numerous times. After becoming the Prime Minister, this is the first time Modi will visit the Smriti Mandir and pay tributes to Dr Hedgewar and Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar alias Golwalkar Guruji. Before PM Modi, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the Smriti Mandir, added Deodhar.

Dr Hedgewar passed away in 1940 and he was cremated at Reshimbaug. After his demise, the Swayamsevak's built a memorial for Dr Hedgewar but he was not in favour of it. Even Golwalkar Guruji was also not in favour of building a memorial. However, the directives were defied by RSS Swayamsevaks Babasaheb Ghatate and others. The memorials of both Dr Hedgewar and Golwalkar Guruji are inside one complex, he said.

According to Deodhar, former RSS chief Balasaheb Devras had also categorically said that he should not be cremated in Reshimbaug and hence no memorial should be built and hence he was cremated at Gangabai Ghat in Nagpur.

It is also understood that the memorial for Dr Hedgewar was allegedly destroyed by Congress workers in 1948 and those who destroyed it realised their mistake. After this, the Congress workers went to Golwalkar Guruji and admitted their mistakes. Golwalkar Guruji however said that the memorial would not be built using the Congress money and so money was collected from Indians and the memorial was rebuilt, Deodhar added.