What Is A Cloudburst? Understanding The Phenomenon In The Aftermath Of Uttarkashi Disaster

Dehradun: At least four people died while several others are reported missing after a cloudburst triggered a massive flash flood at Dharali village of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the heavy damage, said that SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are working on a war footing for relief and rescue operations.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed four deaths in the incident adding “some property losses were also reported”. The DM said that Tehsil, PWD, SDRF, NDRF teams are at the spot for relief and rescue efforts.

As the relief and rescue efforts continue in the cloudburst aftermath, ETV Bharat explains the phenomenon in the first place. So, what is a cloudburst and how is it caused?

What Is A Cloudburst?

In layman's language, a cloudburst is caused by the condensation of a heavy mass of clouds triggered by a temperature variation in the weather system, Prof BD Joshi, Ex professor, Head and Dean of Environmental Sciences at the Gurukula Kangri University Haridwar, said.

Prof Joshi, who is presently the President of the Indian Academy of Environmental Sciences of India, said that under normal circumstances, rainfall is caused by the condensation of clouds within a radius of 3-4 km.

“But under abnormal conditions, there is a temperature variation in the weather system. A cloudburst is preceded by hot temperatures. The hotter air is drifted upwards on the mountains. To fill this vacuum, the cooler air tends to take the space. The heavy mass of clouds usually within a radius of up to 10-20 km condenses into a cloudburst after being trapped by the mountain barrier,” Prof Joshi explained.

Orographic Lifting

Prof GH Jeelani, Head of the Earth Sciences Department at the Kashmir University, further explaining the 'Orographic Lifting' phenomenon, said, “When the air mass is lifted across a barrier, precipitation happens”.

In meteorological language, Orographic Lifting refers to the process where the moist air is drifted upwards after encountering a mountain barrier due to which it cools down leading to precipitation.

“Had the Himalayas been plains, there wouldn't be glaciers,” Prof Jeelani said.

According to Prof Joshi, in technical terms, a rainfall of more than 10 cm in an hour forms a cloudburst, which is followed by a flash flood as was seen in Dharali village of Uttarkashi on Tuesday.