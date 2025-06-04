ETV Bharat / bharat

Weather Updates: Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain To Impact North India; Orange Alert for Northeast

Villagers move by boat to a safer location from a flood-affected area following heavy rainfall, at Jamunamukh in Hojai, Assam on Tuesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rain in Delhi and nearby areas on Wednesday and has issued an "orange alert" for Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northeastern states

Delhiites woke up on Wednesday morning to pleasant weather, characterised by overcast skies, light wind, and a drop in temperature. The IMD predicted thunderstorms and winds of 50 kmph in the capital during the last day of May. Higher temperatures (35-37° C) and minimum temperatures (22-24° C).

Northeast India Reels Under Heavy Rainfall

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya for Wednesday as both states brace for intense rain spells. Isolated areas in Assam are expected to receive very heavy rainfall, and the weather office has warned of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

While Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may see some respite with rainfall intensity expected to decline from Thursday, Assam and Meghalaya will continue to face downpours at least until June 7, the IMD said.

Storm Activity Sweeps Across North and Central India

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to impact several parts of northwest India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Delhi region through Thursday.

In Himachal Pradesh, wind speeds may reach up to 70 kmph in localised thundersqualls, with a possibility of hailstorms. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan today.