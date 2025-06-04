Weather Updates: Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain To Impact North India; Orange Alert for Northeast

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds, and light rain in Delhi and nearby areas on Wednesday and has issued an "orange alert" for Assam and Meghalaya, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northeastern states
Delhiites woke up on Wednesday morning to pleasant weather, characterised by overcast skies, light wind, and a drop in temperature. The IMD predicted thunderstorms and winds of 50 kmph in the capital during the last day of May. Higher temperatures (35-37° C) and minimum temperatures (22-24° C).
Northeast India Reels Under Heavy Rainfall
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya for Wednesday as both states brace for intense rain spells. Isolated areas in Assam are expected to receive very heavy rainfall, and the weather office has warned of flash floods, waterlogging, and landslides in vulnerable areas.
While Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may see some respite with rainfall intensity expected to decline from Thursday, Assam and Meghalaya will continue to face downpours at least until June 7, the IMD said.
Storm Activity Sweeps Across North and Central India
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to impact several parts of northwest India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Delhi region through Thursday.
In Himachal Pradesh, wind speeds may reach up to 70 kmph in localised thundersqualls, with a possibility of hailstorms. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan today.
The current spell of unstable weather is being driven by a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Punjab, Haryana, and northwest Uttar Pradesh, the IMD explained.
Heatwave Persists in Odisha and Bengal
Even as storms lash the northern states, heatwave conditions persist in parts of eastern India. Odisha will continue to reel under high temperatures until June 6, while Gangetic West Bengal is expected to stay hot through June 4. The IMD has projected a 2–3°C rise in maximum temperatures over the eastern region during the next 48 hours.
Hot and humid conditions are also likely to prevail in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, further stressing vulnerable populations in the region.
Southern India Welcomes Early Monsoon Showers
The southwest monsoon has begun to bring relief to southern states. Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and parts of Andhra Pradesh will witness light to moderate rainfall through Thursday. On Wednesday, isolated heavy showers are expected over Kerala and coastal Karnataka, while Telangana and interior Karnataka may see thunderstorms with winds touching 40 kmph.
This early monsoon activity is seen as beneficial for agriculture, although the IMD continues to monitor its progression closely.