ETV Bharat / bharat

Western Railway Uses Remote Operated Floater Cameras To Monitor Water Under Bridges

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

Western Railway has also set up a Pulse Radar-based Water Level Monitoring System at sensitive bridges, consisting of water level monitoring equipment and intelligent field devices.

In a bid to ensure seamless operations of trains and proper safety of the passengers, the Indian Railway’s Western Zone has first implemented Remote Operated Floater Cameras to capture images of culverts and bridges, which are difficult to access manually during monsoon, the railway officials said.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure seamless operations of trains and proper safety of the passengers, the Indian Railway’s Western Zone has first implemented Remote Operated Floater Cameras to capture images of culverts and bridges, which are difficult to access manually during monsoon, the railway officials said.

As per senior railway officials, Western Railway has, the first in Indian Railways introduced the remotely operated floater cameras to capture images where manual operation is tough, especially during the monsoon. “The cameras come with built-in systems to ensure clear images of underground culverts even in low-light conditions. The images are then used to facilitate the cleaning of these culverts,” Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, at Western Railway said. “During the monsoon, if water gets clogged on point of track or culverts at that time these cameras will help to detect the exact point where water is accumulating and what is the reason for this,” the CPRO said.

In addition, Western Railway has also set up a Pulse Radar-based Water Level Monitoring System at sensitive bridges, consisting of water level monitoring equipment and intelligent field devices. “This system transmits water level data every 15 minutes via GPRS to secure a Tier III data centre, which is then linked to the Railway IT Application known as the Bridge Management System,” Vineet Abhishek said.

“In the Western Railway area, about 80 lakh passengers travel on trains every day so it is our responsibility to run safe train operations. Pulse Radar based Water Level Monitoring System helps to keep monitoring on water level during rains,” the CPRO said.

Additionally, officials receive SMS alerts for immediate updates. Now, it is possible to monitor river water levels in real-time from any location through a basic Internet browser.

Read more: Railway Minister Reviews Safety And Passenger Amenities With Railway Board Officers

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure seamless operations of trains and proper safety of the passengers, the Indian Railway’s Western Zone has first implemented Remote Operated Floater Cameras to capture images of culverts and bridges, which are difficult to access manually during monsoon, the railway officials said.

As per senior railway officials, Western Railway has, the first in Indian Railways introduced the remotely operated floater cameras to capture images where manual operation is tough, especially during the monsoon. “The cameras come with built-in systems to ensure clear images of underground culverts even in low-light conditions. The images are then used to facilitate the cleaning of these culverts,” Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, at Western Railway said. “During the monsoon, if water gets clogged on point of track or culverts at that time these cameras will help to detect the exact point where water is accumulating and what is the reason for this,” the CPRO said.

In addition, Western Railway has also set up a Pulse Radar-based Water Level Monitoring System at sensitive bridges, consisting of water level monitoring equipment and intelligent field devices. “This system transmits water level data every 15 minutes via GPRS to secure a Tier III data centre, which is then linked to the Railway IT Application known as the Bridge Management System,” Vineet Abhishek said.

“In the Western Railway area, about 80 lakh passengers travel on trains every day so it is our responsibility to run safe train operations. Pulse Radar based Water Level Monitoring System helps to keep monitoring on water level during rains,” the CPRO said.

Additionally, officials receive SMS alerts for immediate updates. Now, it is possible to monitor river water levels in real-time from any location through a basic Internet browser.

Read more: Railway Minister Reviews Safety And Passenger Amenities With Railway Board Officers

TAGGED:

WESTERN RAILWAYREMOTE OPERATED FLOATER CAMERASMONITOR WATER UNDER BRIDGESREMOTE OPERATED FLOATER CAMERAS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.