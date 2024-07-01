Western Railway Uses Remote Operated Floater Cameras To Monitor Water Under Bridges

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure seamless operations of trains and proper safety of the passengers, the Indian Railway’s Western Zone has first implemented Remote Operated Floater Cameras to capture images of culverts and bridges, which are difficult to access manually during monsoon, the railway officials said.

As per senior railway officials, Western Railway has, the first in Indian Railways introduced the remotely operated floater cameras to capture images where manual operation is tough, especially during the monsoon. “The cameras come with built-in systems to ensure clear images of underground culverts even in low-light conditions. The images are then used to facilitate the cleaning of these culverts,” Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, at Western Railway said. “During the monsoon, if water gets clogged on point of track or culverts at that time these cameras will help to detect the exact point where water is accumulating and what is the reason for this,” the CPRO said.

In addition, Western Railway has also set up a Pulse Radar-based Water Level Monitoring System at sensitive bridges, consisting of water level monitoring equipment and intelligent field devices. “This system transmits water level data every 15 minutes via GPRS to secure a Tier III data centre, which is then linked to the Railway IT Application known as the Bridge Management System,” Vineet Abhishek said.