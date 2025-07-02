West Bengal Youth Infiltrates Into Bangladesh To Meet Girlfriend, Arrested By Police

Berhampore: In a dramatic sequence of events, a 22-year-old man from West Bengal's Berhampore infiltrated into Bangladesh to meet his girlfriend but was arrested by the police. The young man's mother has appealed to the West Bengal police to bring back her son, who is currently in the custody of the Hatibanda Upazila police in Bangladesh.

The youth has been identified as Aryan Mirza, hailing from BT College Road area of Berhampore city in Murshidabad.

According to police sources, a year and a half ago, Aryan struck a conversation on social media with a young woman from the North Bichanda area of Babuabari in Hatibanda upazila. That conversation gradually turned into love. The intense desire to meet his girlfriend forced him to leave home and enter Bangladesh. On June 26, at 7 pm, Aryan decided to go to Bangladesh and left home in a huff, police said.

When his son did not return home that night, Aryan's mother Ayesha Mirza called him, but Aryan told her that he was going to work.

Police said that the next day, Aryan told his mother on the phone that he was going from Guwahati to Meghalaya. However, he was caught by the BGB for infiltrating Bangladesh through the Meghalaya border as per police sources.

The BGB later handed Aryan over to the Hatibanda upazila police. According to police sources, Aryan called his mother and told her about his ordeal. The detention prevented Aryan from meeting his girlfriend despite crossing borders.

Aryan's mother Ayesha Mirza said that they did not even suspect that he would reach Bangladesh like this. The police have assured them on Aryan's safe return, she said.

IC of Berhampore police station Udayshankar Ghosh said that they have spoken to the police of Hatibanda police station. Efforts are being made to bring Aryan back, he said adding "Aryan will return home in two to three days."