Chopped Body of Young Woman Recovered from Abandoned House in Kolkata's Watganj

23 hours ago

Neighbours became suspicious after stench emanated from the abandoned house in Kolkata's Watganj and informed the police. The body parts of a young woman packed in plastic bags were recovered. The police are trying to find out the identity of the slain woman.

Kolkata (West Bengal) : The body parts of a young woman were recovered from an abandoned house on Satya Doctor Road under Watganj police station limits of Kolkata. Police recovered the dismembered body parts of the woman wrapped in a black plastic bag. This gruesome incident sparked a commotion in the Watganj area of ​​Kolkata.

Some locals first saw the black plastic bags lying around in the abandoned house. Neighbours became suspicious because of the stench and informed the police. The body parts have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Initially, it is believed that the body parts were scattered in the abandoned house in order to dispose of the dead body elsewhere. Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner Harikrishna Pai and Homicide Branch reached the spot.

Panic spread throughout the area because of the incident. Investigators are looking into where the body parts were brought from. According to police sources, efforts are being made to find out the identity of the young woman. Besides, it is also being probed whether the young woman was murdered in the abandoned house or whether she was killed somewhere else and dumped in this abandoned place in Watganj.

In this regard, Kolkata Police Intelligence Department sources have informed that arrangements have been made to send the body parts for forensic examination. Investigating officials are already examining the CCTV cameras at the spot to trace the killers.

