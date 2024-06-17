West Bengal Train Tragedy: 24 Trains Cancelled or Diverted

Darjeeling (West Bengal): At least 24 trains were cancelled or diverted after the Kanchenjunga Express train met with an accident in the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district in West Bengal, Railway officials said.

In a media statement, Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railways said, "13174 Down Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express that left Agartala on June 16 was collided from the rear by a goods train carrying containers between Rangapani and Chatterhat station under the Katihar division of NF Railway. The location is about 10 km from New Jalpaiguri station. The incident occurred at about 08-55 hrs."

"As a result of the incident, four coaches from rear side of the Kanchanjungha Express and five wagons of the container carrying train got derailed blocking the train movements of both up and down lines. There have been causalities and injuries as a result of the accident. The unaffected portion of the Kanchanjunga Express has already left the site for its onward journey," De added.

He informed that among the trains which have been diverted or cancelled are 19602 New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City Weekly Express of June 17, 20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express of June 16, 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express of June 16, 01666 Agartala-Rani Kamlapati Special train of June 16, 12377 Sealdah-New Alipurduar Padatik Express of June 16, 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special of June 14, 20506 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of June 16, 12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of June 16, 22301 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of June 17.

The Chief Public Relations Officers also added that 12346 Guwahati-Howrah Saraighat Express of June 17, 12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express of June 17, 12510 Guwahati-Bengaluru Express of June 17, 22302 New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express of June 17, 15620 Kamakhya- Gaya Express of June 17, 15962 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express of June 17 have either been cancelled or diverted.

The Railway official added that 15636 Guwahati- Okha Express of June 17, 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Express of June 17, 13148 Bamanhat- Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of June 17, 22504 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Express of June 17, 13142 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Teesta Torsa Express of June 17, 12344 Haldibari-Sealdah Darjeeling Mail of June 17, 12378 New Alipurduar-Sealdah Padatik Express of June 17, 15651 Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Lohit Express of June 17 and 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail of June 17 have been cancelled or diverted.