Four Killed, over 170 Injured in Bengal's Hailstorm; CM Mamata Meets Victims at Hospital

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri in West Bengal was lashed by thunderstorms and hail for a few minutes. At least 4 people died due to falling trees. On the other hand, the number of injured has increased to several hundred. Jalpaiguri Government Medical College and Hospital (JGMCH) Superintendent said that as many as 49 were admitted and over 170 patients were reported in the emergency department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the victims at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital in this hour of calamity. Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee said that a disaster occurred, due to which several houses were damaged and 4 people died. Two others are in serious condition. WB Governor CV Ananda Bose also set up an emergency cell at Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri.

On the other hand, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other leaders conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased in the storm. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "My thoughts are with those affected by the storms in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri areas of West Bengal. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains. I would also urge all @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas to assist those affected."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier made a post on X expressing deep grief and assuring to stand by the injured. She wrote, "Sudden storm and heavy rains have caused disaster in Jalpaiguri-Mainaguri area this afternoon. As a result of which people have lost their lives. They are injured, houses damaged, trees fallen and electricity poles uprooted. District and Block Administration, Police, DAG And the Quick Response Team is working to deal with the calamity and provide relief. I am with the affected families and I am sure the district administration is making all possible arrangements for continuous rescue and relief."

The storm that started suddenly after noon on Sunday turned severe afterwards, uprooting trees and electric poles and leading to the disconnection of power supply in the entire district to avoid any further accidents.

The thunderstorm hit most areas of Jalpaiguri district and was accompanied by hail. Five people died in this. One is identified as Dwijendra Narayan Sarkar, aged 52 years. His house is on Kalitala Road in Sen Para of Jasalpaiguri.

A tree fell on him at Sukantanagar behind Jalpaiguri District School. The police and fire brigade reached the spot after receiving the information. He was brought out by cutting the tree branch and taken to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital. There the doctor declared him dead.

Those who have suffered serious injuries to the head and other body parts, are being referred to Siliguri Medical College after first aid, said Dr. Pradeep Kumar Varma, Chairman of Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital Patient Welfare Association.

In Jalpaiguri's Goshalamor area, Anima Roy (49), died after being crushed by a tree. The two other deceased are Yogen Roy (70) and Samar Roy (64). All of them were declared brought dead in the hospital. On the other hand, the condition of one child is critical. He was shifted to Siliguri Medical College after first aid.

In Kalboishakhi, Jalpaiguri Sadar and Mainaguri block were reported to have suffered extensive damage. Several tiled houses were damaged. It is reported that the water tank was blown away due to the storm. The Uttarayakat neighbourhood of Ward No. 2 of Jalpaiguri Municipality is the most affected. The road was closed due to broken branches of trees at several places. Police, fire and municipal disaster response teams are working to normalize the situation.

Jalpaiguri district administration has assured to support the storm victims. Moreover, Trinamool Congress candidate Nirmal Chandra Das came to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital in the afternoon to see the injured.