West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam: SC Grants Bail to TMC MLA’s Son

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Souvik Bhattacharya, the son of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Manik Bhattacharya, in a money laundering case in connection with the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam. Last year, Souvik Bhattacharya surrendered before the special PMLA Court in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had named him in the supplementary chargesheet.

A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal granted the relief after noting that no specific order summoning Souvik as an accused was passed by the trial court. In December last year, the apex court had sought ED’s response to a plea filed by Souvik seeking bail.

In October 2022, the ED arrested Manik Bhattacharya, an MLA from the Palashipara seat in Nadia district, after night-long questioning. Bhattacharya, a former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, was arrested for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier, the apex court had junked Manik’s plea against his arrest by the ED in connection with the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary school teachers. It has been alleged that several people, who fared poorly in the recruitment examinations, were hired as teachers in exchange for money while eligible candidates were overlooked. The CBI is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More