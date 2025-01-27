ETV Bharat / bharat

'Valmiki of Rajbongshi Community' Nagendranath Roy To Receive Padma Shri For Translating Ramayana

Siliguri: Nagendranath Roy, known as 'Valmiki' of the Rajbongshi community of North Bengal, is on the list of Padma Shri awardees, the fourth highest civilian honour countrywide.

Roy is the one who translated the Ramayana into Rajbongshi for the first time. He wishes to dedicate this award to his mother, Bhagyeshwari Devi, and the people of North Bengal.

Nagendranath translated the Ramayana directly from Sanskrit into Rajbongshi. However, the seven-volume has not yet reached the hands of the readers since the book has not been published yet.

The Ramayana in Rajbongshi language is scheduled to be published on the first day of Baishakh, the first month of the Bengali calendar. Apart from this, he has translated Chandi, Gita, and Chandalika into Rajbongshi language.

Soon after receiving the news about the Padma Shri award, Nagendranath expressed his happiness, saying, "Like a dream, I could never have imagined it!."