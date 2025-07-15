ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu CMs Slam Omar Abdullah’s House Arrest In Srinagar

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received support from his counterparts in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, along with prominent politicians, over his house arrest, which prevented him and his colleagues from visiting the Martyrs' Graveyard in Srinagar.

July 13 is observed as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate the martyrdom of the 22 men who were gunned down by the last Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh's soldiers on July 13, 1931. They had gathered outside Srinagar Central Jail to witness the sedition trial of Abdul Qadeer Khan, a cook for a British Army officer, who had openly raised his voice against the Dogra regime.

Traditionally, the day would mark the holiday with an official function where the Chief Minister and top officials would pay tribute at the graveyard in Srinagar’s Khawaja Bazar. But the public holiday was scrapped in January 2020, five months after the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory.

But the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration, which controls police, had placed the Chief Minister alongside cabinet ministers and politicians under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the graveyard.

On Monday morning, Abdullah, along with his colleagues, dodged security barriers and climbed the fence of the graveyard as the gate was locked by the authorities to prevent them from offering prayers there.

The episode evoked sharp criticism from the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. “What is wrong with visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah, is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful,” Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, posted on X.