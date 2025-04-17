West Bengal SSC Scam: SC Allows Class 9-12 Teachers To Continue Till Fresh Appointments Are Made

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the assistant teachers from grade 9-12 in West Bengal, whose appointments were cancelled due to the irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process, to continue till fresh appointments are made to the posts.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. The bench said the court will only grant extension to the teachers not to the class IV candidates and added that the students should not suffer. A counsel contended that since 2016 no recruitment happened because of the pendency of this petition.

The bench said the order passed by it is subject to the condition that the state government and the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) complete the fresh recruitment process for the posts of assistant teachers of Classes 9 & 10, and 11 & 12 by December 31, 2025. The CJI directed the state government and the SSC to publish the advertisement for the fresh recruitment process by May 31, 2025, and the exams and the entire recruitment process should be completed by December 31, 2025.

The bench directed the West Bengal government and WBSSC to file an affidavit before May 31, 2025, and bring on record the advertisement. The bench made it clear that if there is a default, the present order will get vacated. The bench said it is not inclined to accept the prayer as far as group C and D employees are concerned, as the number of established tainted candidates is substantially high in number.

The top court passed the order in an application in West Bengal vs Baishakhi Bhattacharyya case, where it upheld the cancellations of the 2016 appointments due to large-scale fraud and manipulation. On April 3, the apex court upheld the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the WBSSC in 2016 in the state-run and state-aided schools, saying "the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution".

The CJI, who authored the 41-page judgment, said: "In our opinion, this is a case wherein the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption. The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded".

The bench said given that the recruitment process was ongoing even after the one-year validity period of the panel, there is no justification for the destruction of the OMR sheets.

The bench said WBSSC did not maintain the mirror copies of the OMR sheets in their computer/records. "Thus, the destruction of the physical OMR sheets and the failure to maintain scanned/mirror images of the OMR sheets are significant factors which were rightly taken into consideration by the High Court. We concur", the bench had observed.